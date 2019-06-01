The Long Winter: Bracing for a Protracted US-China Cold War

Greetings from Hong Kong. Clay Chandler here, filling in for Alan with CEO Daily’s weekly Sino-Saturday edition.

The rift between the world’s two largest economies widened further this week:

On Friday, China announced plans to create an “unreliable entities list” to ban foreign companies or people who “do not follow market rules, violate the spirit of contracts, blockade and stop supplying Chinese companies for noncommercial reasons, and seriously damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.”

The Financial Times reports Huawei Technology, which the U.S. added to a blacklist of its own last week, has ordered employees to cancel technical meetings with US contacts, and has repatriated all U.S. employees working in the company’s Shenzhen research and development facilities.

In Singapore Saturday, U.S. Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan blasted China for stealing technology from other nations and militarizing a cluster of tiny atolls in the South China Seas.

And that’s just the hostilities of the last 48 hours!

Bloomberg on Friday featured interviews with investors Ray Dalio, Mark Mobius, and Stephen Jen, all three of whom said they are “bracing for a protracted superpower conflict and adjusting their portfolios accordingly.”

Wise counsel.

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping will be in Osaka, Japan on June 28 for the Group of 20 summit. No word yet on whether the two leaders will hold bilateral discussions. Global investors aren’t expecting any breakthroughs.

More China news below.