Ava DuVernay’s “When They See Us” has dropped on Netflix

Inclusion expert and raceAhead treasure Paolo Guadiano wants men to be very, very concerned about any resistance to the cause of gender equality. Women already bear the brunt of sexual violence, they are treated unequally in the workplace and they are underrepresented in political and corporatepower structures,” he begins, pointing out how much more serious it is for non-majority culture white, non-disabled women. And he is not here for managers sliding out of their mentoring duties for fear of being caught up in an imaginary #TimesUp snare. “There is no doubt in my mind that the current backlash against women will be followed by an even more dramatic push toward gender equality,” says, bringing the optimism. “However, achieving equality will take too long if women have to face these assaults on their own.”