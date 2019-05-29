Rare Earths, Boeing Warning, Recession Warning: CEO Daily for May 29, 2019

Rare Earths

Asia-Pacific rare earths miners have seen their shares soar, following veiled threats from a Chinese official that the minerals could become leverage in the U.S.-China trade war. But how much of a threat is that in reality? It seems China’s near-monopoly on rare earths, which are essential for building electronics, is temporary at best. Fortune

Boeing Warning

An Ethiopian Airlines pilot warned senior managers of a need for better training and communication, following the crash of a Lion Air Boeing 737 Max in October. The warnings came months before a Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max crashed. The pilot, who was not involved in that disaster, warned that “it will be a crash for sure” if pilots encountered a malfunctioning flight control system. Bloomberg

Recession Warning

Morgan Stanley says a recession may be coming. Chief U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson, highlighting a fall in manufacturing activity: “Recent data points suggest U.S. earnings and economic risk is greater than most investors may think.” Wilson is bearish, but his initial S&P 500 call last year, which he did not adjust at any point, turned out to be the most accurate. CNBC

Huawei Plea

Huawei has filed a motion for a summary judgement to halt the U.S.’s “illegal action” against it. The company is pointing to the fact that the U.S. still hasn’t shown its evidence for deeming Huawei a security threat. The Chinese telecoms giant also told media that the ban against supplying it with U.S. components and software would “directly harm” U.S. companies and jobs. BBC