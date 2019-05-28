Someone Just Paid $1.3 Million for a Laptop Infested With Malware

People usually spend a lot of money to keep malware and viruses off of their PCs, but a Memorial Day auction saw someone spend $1.345 million on one that’s infested with digital bugs.

The laptop, loaded with six types of malware that collectively have reportedly caused over $95 billion in damages, is actually a work of art, called The Persistence of Chaos. Designed by Guo O Dong, who describes himself as a “contemporary internet artist,” it was made in conjunction with cybersecurity company Deep Instinct, which provided the malware and ensured the work was created in a safe environment.

The laptop itself is a classic—a 2008 Samsung NC10-14GB 10.2-Inch Blue Netbook running Windows XP.

The viruses? Those are classics, too:

ILOVEYOU , which caused $5.5 billion in damages during its first week of existence

, which caused $5.5 billion in damages during its first week of existence MyDoom , which authorities believe was commissioned in Russia

, which authorities believe was commissioned in Russia SoBig , which has infected hundreds of thousands of PCs

, which has infected hundreds of thousands of PCs WannaCry , a ransomware program

, a ransomware program Dark Tequila , which stole bank credentials even when the user was offline

, which stole bank credentials even when the user was offline Black Energy, which was behind 2015’s large scale blackout in the Ukraine

That’s a lot of viral firepower, but the computer itself is effectively neutered. It has been isolated and air-gapped from other machines during its creation and its internet capabilities and available ports will be “functionally disabled” before it’s delivered to the anonymous buyer.

