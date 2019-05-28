This is the web version of Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the top tech news. To get it delivered daily to your in-box, sign up here.

Donald Trump, the diplomatic pugilist, doesn’t agree particularly often with other countries, be they friends of foes. An exception is the topic of artificial intelligence.

His administration signed on last week to a set of A.I. principles advocated by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, a group of generally rich nations that doesn’t include China. The principles are mostly fluffy stuff, not unlike Trump’s own executive order in February advocating for the U.S. having an A.I. policy in the first place. The OECD principles support A.I. being a force for “inclusive growth,” respectful of the rule of law, responsibly transparent, and so on. It all sounds a bit like an international bureaucrat’s version of motherhood and apple pie.

Still, if the choice is between the U.S. joining with other nations on important global policy frameworks or not joining with them, the former is undeniably better. The move speaks to the influence of Trump technology advisor Michael Kratsios, an outspoken advocate for A.I. policy.

In contrast, the Trump White House recently declined to support the so-called Christchurch Call against online extremism. As New York Magazine aptly put it, rather than stand with the leaders of New Zealand and France, the U.S. “kicked the can of responsibility down the road” by encouraging companies to police their platforms better.

Two of my weekend reads:

* The eloquent Timothy Egan, a columnist for The New York Times, on celebrating a radical technology, the book. (Printed tomes are back. Hurray!)

* This smart and courageous Bloomberg BusinessWeek article on the plight of a group of pro-capitalism economists in China. (Businesspeople must remember a different set of rules apply there.)