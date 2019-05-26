Summer Travel Guide: Must-Have Gadgets and Accessories for Jetsetters

Summer is (almost) here, and hopefully you bought those plane tickets a long, long time ago. But there’s still time to buy last minute gadgets and accessories that will ensure you travel in style and (ideally) stress-free.

Allbirds

Comfortable Shoes

If you’ve walked around the San Francisco Bay Area even once in the last few years, chances are, you’ve seen someone wearing Allbirds sneakers. The most familiar model is the lace-up Wool Runners, but lace-up isn’t always the most convenient for travel—especially when having to slip shoes on and off quickly at TSA checkpoints. Enter the Wool Lounger, a newer slip-on option for men and women, made from the same Allbirds’s signature wool material. The casual shoes are light, breathable, water-resistant, machine-washable, and designed for comfort with a padded insole. SRP: $95.

Nisolo Travel Derby

For something a bit more sophisticated in case you have a business meeting or more formal plans straight off the plane, Nashville-based shoemaker Nisolo has a number of options for both men and women—notably the Travel Derby oxfords, sporting a soft suede exterior and XL Extralight soles, made from closed-cell foam touted to be waterproof and anti-microbial with a natural shock absorber for stress-free foot and back comfort. Nisolo—which emphasizes all its products are ethically made (with fair trade wages, healthcare, and a healthy working environment for all of its producers)—also boasts that these shoes are up to three times lighter “than your average shoe” at less than a pound per pair, making them ideal for packing in your carry-on as well. SRP: $128 for the men’s Travel Derby, already available. A version for women is coming in June.

For comfortable kicks with a simple touch of style during long days of walking, low-tops or high-tops are often the way to go. Born in Brazil with pop-ups in Los Angeles and New York, Cariuma has gained a global following on Instagram with travel “influencers” and their followers. That said, the shoemaker makes quality footwear in leather, suede, and canvas with an emphasis on naturally sourced materials and sustainability throughout the shipping process. (The company purchases carbon offsets In order to combat climate change, promising 100% carbon neutral shipping.) SRP: Starts at $79 for low-top canvas sneakers for both men and women, alike.

Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones

Bluetooth Headphones

If you’re traveling across the country or across an ocean, noise-canceling headphones are a much for long voyages with longer periods of noise to endure. Regardless of what you might think of Apple’s $3 billion acquisition of Beats in 2014, there are fewer better makers of wireless headphones than Beats. The sound quality, whether you turn on the noise-canceling feature or not, is just above and beyond the rest. The 40-hour battery life on the Solo3 Wireless headset makes it especially appealing for extended travel, with the prospect of a 5-minute charge fueling up via microUSB for at least three hours of immediate playback. Users can plug in a 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable if the battery runs out entirely. The Apple W1 chip provides an one-step Bluetooth connection with the added ability to toggle seamlessly between iCloud-registered devices. SRP: $299.95 in (Product)RED, Pop Violet, Pop Blue, Pop Magenta, Pop Indigo, Defiant Black-Red, Matte Black, Gloss White, Satin Gold, Satin Silver, Gloss Black, Silver, Gold, and Rose Gold.

Amazon Kindle Oasis

Reading Material

Yes, this is Amazon’s most expensive e-reader at the moment. It’s also the most powerful. The Kindle Oasis can hold between 8 GB and 32 GB of digital books, magazines, comics, newspapers, and audiobooks—depending on the configuration you select. It has direct links to other Amazon properties, not just the Kindle store, but also Audible for audiobooks and GoodReads for keeping track of your reading lists and sharing that with friends. And more than any other e-reader, produced by Amazon or others, the 7-inch display on the Kindle Oasis truly reads as close as paper as you can get without any annoying or fussy glare, regardless of the lighting in the room or direct sunlight outside. Finally, living up to the Oasis part of the name, this particular Kindle is waterproof. If you were trapped on a deserted island, this is the book (repository) you’d want with you. (You’ve got at least several weeks of battery life, too.) SRP: $249.99.

Summer Fridays "Jet Lag" Mask

Skincare

If there is one beauty brand—besides Glossier—that has taken over Instagram by storm in the last year, it’s Summer Fridays. Much like another social media darling in skincare, Vintner’s Daughter, Summer Fridays launched with a single product that spread like wildfire—albeit it’s actually cool, refreshing, and restorative. So much of the brand and product’s collective success is built into the name: Who doesn’t love summer Fridays? (If you still get them…) Not to mention, including “Jet Lag” baked into the title succinctly identified when customers might want to have and use it most, make it ubiquitous in #jetsetter-tagged Instagrams. SRP: $48 for the Jet Lag mask.

Roku Streaming Stick+ Courtesy: Roku

Entertainment

A portable streaming player is ideal for young professionals traveling for work or a recent college grad moving into a new apartment. Roku’s latest streaming device plugs into the back of a TV, whether at home, a hotel, or a friend’s apartment. The Streaming Stick+ also serves as an advanced wireless receiver (think smoother streaming for TVs that are farther from the router) and voice remote. Roku also offers subscription services, an alternative for cable cord cutters, which many younger viewers are these days. SRP: $59.99.

Lunya Travel Set

Loungewear

Speaking of jet lag, now there’s even clothing touted to help you get over the slump from long plane rides. Sleepwear startup Lunya has several lines of women’s pajamas and loungewear in a variety of fabrics that are incredibly travel-friendly, from washable silk to cozy cotton, intended to be versatile for vacillating temperatures. Then there’s the Restore Pima fabric, which Lunya says is comprised of durable fibers designed to increase blood flow and oxygen levels, inducing a faster recovery and improved circulation. Lunya’s Restore Travel Kit includes a matching tank, long sleeve crew shirt, leggings with pockets, socks, and a sleep mask—all bundled together in a mesh laundry bag that could be helpful in repurposing for washing delicates while on the road. SRP: $298.

Outdoor Voices CloudKnit Sweatpants

Another unisex option is the CloudKnit sweatpants from Outdoor Voices. Machine-washable and dryer-friendly, these 89% Polyester and 11% Spandex pants include pockets and a “a secure phone compartment.” No, you wouldn’t wear these straight off the plane and to a business meeting. But they’re so light—honestly, the “cloud” part isn’t that far off in terms of lightness—that they won’t be cumbersome to change in and out of quickly. SRP: $85 for both men and women.

Summersalt Jumpsuit

Swimwear

The swimsuit that broke the Internet. But it was for the very best reason: these swimsuits are possibly flattering on virtually all body types, based on the thousands of reviews and thousands more on the waitlist. The “Sidestroke” might be Summersalt’s most popular—or at least, most talked about—swimsuit, but there are plenty of other designs that make the one-piece cool again. The brand has since expanded to trade in travelwear, including a monochromatic “24-hour” jumpsuit and a long-sleeve bodysuit for easy, transitional wear while traveling. SRP: $95 for most one-piece swimsuits; $145 for the jumpsuit.

More must-read stories from Fortune:

—Apple Powerbeats Pro vs. AirPods: Everything you need to know

—The new Tulsa: This revamped art deco hotel is emblematic of a city revived

—This remote ranch in Wyoming should be your next all-inclusive luxury vacation

—A guide to the food and wine capital of South Africa

—Listen to our new audio briefing, Fortune 500 Daily

Follow Fortune on Flipboard to stay up-to-date on the latest news and analysis.