Thumping the competition. The Department of Energy needs compute cycles like Giannis Antetokounmpo likes to dunk on my Boston Celtics. On Monday, the department announced it was building a new $600 million supercomputer to be the world’s fastest, called Frontier, with Cray Computing and using Epyc CPUs and Radeon GPUs from Advanced Micro Devices, a big win for the challenger in PC chips. Planned to go online at the Oak Ridge National Lab in 2021, Frontier will be able to perform 1.5 quintillion calculations per second, or 1.5 exaflops, 10 times faster than the current fastest supercomputer.

Tabulation tribulations. In preparation for the 2020 elections, Microsoft says it will offer free software to protect against hacking and help make sure votes are properly counted. The open source effort, dubbed ElectionGuard, was created with partner Galois, a Portland, Oregon, maker of security apps. Meanwhile, not every demo had its day. An effort by Epic Games and Industrial Light & Magic to recreate the Apollo 11 moon landing using Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 for the Monday keynote at Microsoft’s Build 2019 conference flopped and wouldn’t run. “Well, it seems that doing a live demo is actually harder than landing on the moon,” joked Man on the Moon author Andrew Chaikin live on stage.

Crunch time. Tech stocks got walloped, at least initially, on the stock market on Monday after President Trump’s latest tweets threatening to escalate the trade war with China. By the end of the day, there was a modest recovery. But Apple, Nvidia, and Netflix finished down 2%, while Microsoft, Facebook, and Intel lost 1%.

Speaking of Apple, CEO Tim Cook did some interviews on Monday and told CNBC that his company does an acquisition every two to three weeks, but most are small and not disclosed. Apple is “primarily looking for talent and intellectual property,” Cook said on CNBC.

New charges. Over half a dozen women are suing Amazon alleging that they were fired from warehouse jobs at the company after informing their managers that they were pregnant, a CNET investigation reports. Amazon declined to comment on the lawsuits but said it works with employees “to accommodate their medical needs including pregnancy-related needs.”

May I make a suggestion. Two cool new little tidbits to add to your software toolbox. Twitter is finally letting posters add pictures and GIFs to quote retweets. And Microsoft is rolling out its Ideas A.I. tool to Word to make suggestions for improving users’ writing.