On Point
|Sandra Bland recorded her own traffic stop
|The video, which was not public knowledge until now, is the centerpiece of a renewed effort by Bland’s family to investigate her arrest and subsequent death in 2015. The video was included in an investigative report on the Dallas television station WFAA last night. A lawyer for the family says the fact that Bland was holding a cellphone and recording video undercuts the claim that the officer was in fear for his safety. The view from her perspective is jarring. The officer shouts at her and thrusts a Taser in her direction. “Get out of the car. I will light you up. Get out. Now.” The family settled a $1.9 million wrongful-death civil suit in 2016.
|New York Times
|Former NBA star Rick Fox threatens to leave Echo Fox after an investor calls him a racial epithet
|Fox is prepared to leave Echo Fox, an esports company he founded in 2015, citing “recent outrageous and abhorrent display of pure racism made by a significant Echo Fox shareholder,” according to people who saw an internal email from Fox on the subject. Fox also threatened to make his shares available for sale. ESPN confirms that the “vile language” had been used verbally and in email, and on more than one occasion. “These incidents are especially significant for us as Echo Fox boasts an unparalleled level of diversity in its principal ownership group, management, leadership and player base,” said the company in a statement. In an update, Fox says he’ll stay if the investor, identified as Amit Raizada, is removed. Also, Raizada is VERY SORRY.
|ESPN
|KKR teams up with Harlem Capital Partners to create a pipeline for underrepresented talent in finance
|The new partnership is an extension of HCP’s own specialized internship program, which has processed some 940 applications and had selected some twenty-eight underrepresented future wizards since the program launched in January 2018. Under the new arrangement, HCP will be referring former interns or promising candidates to KKR for possible full-time jobs or internships. “HCP is excited to provide opportunities to diverse candidates trying to break into venture capital and later stage investing. We continue to be impressed by our applicant pool and are certain that investment firms will benefit from this talent,” said Jarrid Tingle, Managing Partner at Harlem Capital, in a statement. Click here for HCP’s new report, Power 200: Black and Latinx Venture Capitalists You Should Know.
|KKR
|Former anchor Soledad O’Brien calls out CNN for their coverage of the royal baby
|CNN posted a story asking the least important question about the baby born to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex: “How black will the royal baby be?” Twitter was outraged, and O’Brien didn’t hold back. “CNN needs more people of color working in the executive, decision-making ranks. Obviously,” she tweeted. This is not the first time the media organization has been called out. Earlier this year, the National Association of Black Journalists placed them on “special media monitoring list” over their lack of diversity in the C-Suite.
|The Wrap
On Background
|We do not all look alike
|Michelle Ye Hee Lee, a journalist for The Washington Post, is as a hard-working, female, Asian American journalist who is often confused for other hard-working, female, Asian American journalists. In this passionate and witty essay, she details the many times coworkers, sources, and random strangers have commented about a story, presentation, or past experience that didn’t involve her. It’s been an eye-opening look at what it means to be indistinguishable from others. Sometimes its awkward-funny, often, it’s not. “That I am an Asian woman in journalism does not make me a substitute for any other Asian woman in journalism. The women I’ve been confused with are among the most resilient, most talented, smartest and wittiest people I know… And, just to be clear, none of them is me.”
|American Indian College Fund
|Five black women are changing the way people view cosplay on Instagram
|Known as Shellanin, Kiera, Snitchery, BlackKrystel, and Mimi, the five cosplayers are fighting stereotypes and creating a more inclusive image of anime and its fans. All five fell in love with anime when they were young, specifically Cartoon Network’s “Toonami.” Today, they bring their inventiveness and passion to their Instagram followers and to cosplay conventions across the country. They’ve also become expert at dealing with comments from trolls, who say things like, “your lips are too big to portray Misty [Pokémon]” or you’re “too dark to cosplay as Kaneki [Tokyo Ghoul].” Shellanin came up with the hashtag #CurlyCosplay to celebrate her Afro in response. Says Mimi, “I feel that race is irrelevant to cosplay, and that anyone can be whatever they want to be.”
|El Mundo Today
|The complicated definition of innocence
|“Law and Order” re-runs aside, today, very few criminal cases go to trial anymore. Instead mostly innocent people are now forced into plea bargains, the often bizarre dance between a person stuck in the criminal justice system and the system that wants to extract some measure of efficient justice. But the horse-trading between prosecutors and defendants has changed dramatically. “American legislators have criminalized so many behaviors that police are arresting millions of people annually—almost 11 million in 2015,” explains The Atlantic’s Emily Yoffe in this deep dive. Plea deals are often capricious, and thanks to them, now millions of Americans have criminal records.
|The Atlantic