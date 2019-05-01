Why make a beer run, when the beer can run to you?

That seems to be the thinking of convenience store chain 7-Eleven, which is rolling out delivery of beer and cider products in select markets around the country. (Sorry wine drinkers, you’re still gonna have to convince a friend to bring you another bottle.)

All totaled, the company will test the service, which is tied to its 7Now app, in 18 markets— Austin, Texas; Charlotte, NC; Chicago, Ill; Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas; Los Angeles, Calif; Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; New York, N.Y.; Norfolk-Portsmouth, Va.; Orlando-Daytona, Fla.; Phoenix, Ariz.; Portland, Ore.; Sacramento, Calif.; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, Calif.; San Francisco, Calif.; Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.; St. Louis, Mo.; Tampa, Fla..

The company’s offering a lot more than Bud and Miller Lite, too. Among the beers and drinks available for delivery are Dos Equis, Modelo, Corona, Coors Light, Angry Orchard, Stella Artois, Dogfish Head, New Belgium Fat Tire Amber Ale, Brooklyn Defender, Blue Moon and New Belgium Voodoo Ranger.

7-Eleven is the biggest company to enter the beer delivery marketplace. Several apps, such as Drizly and Saucey, already offer the service, but could face considerable pressure if the chain expands the program to a wider footprint.

Hungry as well as thirsty? The 7Now app also offers chips, dip, pizzas and, perhaps most importantly, Advil.