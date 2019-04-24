Uber Drivers Plan 12-Hour Strike As Company Looks Toward IPO

Not everyone’s thrilled about Uber’s looming IPO.

Drivers of the ride share service are organizing a limited-time work stoppage in seven cities to bring attention to their lack of benefits and recent pay reductions. Drivers are forming online groups in San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, Chicago, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. to organize the effort. The action is currently set for May 8.

Joining them are advocacy groups, such as California’s Gig Workers Rising and Chicago Rideshare Advocates.

Beyond better salaries and benefits, workers tell Gizmodo they are seeking decision-making transparency, and a greater voice for drivers.

Of course, it’s unlikely that Uber will completely shut down in cities where the work actions take place, but it could drive up prices and wait times for customers. And drivers are increasingly congregating in Facebook groups and other social media hubs.

Uber is still in the early stages of its IPO road show and there’s no estimated date yet when shares will being trading (though it is expected to be one of the five largest in history). Recent filings with the SEC, however, show the lead the company has over Lyft.

Last year, it posted $11.3 billion in revenue, versus Lyft’s $2.2 billion. It had 91 million users in 2018, compared to Lyft’s 30.7 million. And It has nearly twice as many drivers.