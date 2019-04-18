Dimon Succession, Lyft Suits, Pinterest IPO: CEO Daily for April 18, 2019

NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: Bill and Melinda Gates in the CBS Toyota Greenroom before their appearance on CBS THIS MORNING, Feb 12, 2019. (Photo by Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Images)

Fortune’s annual World’s Greatest Leaders list is out this morning, and you can find it here. It’s topped by the powerful duo of Bill and Melinda Gates, whose pioneering work in the nonprofit world is profiled by Fortune editor Cliff Leaf here.

For CEO Daily readers, I’ll highlight the business leaders who made the list:

Pony Ma, CEO of Tencent, came in at No. 4 for turning WeChat into the ultimate super-app;

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, earned No. 5 for both seizing new business opportunities and standing firm for using technology to help protect our democracy;

Doug McMillon, CEO of Walmart and benefits executive Lisa Woods were at No. 10 for changing the model for employee health benefits;

Aliko Dangote, CEO,of Dangote Industries, No. 11, for combining his business success in Nigeria with powerhouse philanthropy;

Masayoshi Son, CEO of Softbank, No. 12, for upending the venture capitalism industry;

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, No. 14, for his bold “pivot” to services and subscription revenue;

Chip Bergh, CEO of Levi Strauss, No. 16, for reviving an American icon and leading a campaign against gun violence at the same time;

Tristan Walker, No. 19, for creating both a business—Walker & Co. Brands—and a nonprofit—Code2040—that empower blacks and Hispanics;

Katrina Lake, CEO of Stitch Fix, No. 23, for changing the game for women in corporate America;

Marc Harrison, CEO of Intermountain Healthcare, No. 26, for changing the model for providing low-cost prescription drugs;

Tadashi Yanai, CEO of Fast Retailing, No. 31, for leading the way in sustainable fashion;

Mick Ebeling and Daniel Epstein, No. 32, for creating a pair of startups—Not Impossible Labs and Unreasonable Group—that develop products for the disadvantaged;

Beth Ford, CEO of Land O’Lakes, No. 43, for becoming a role model as the first openly gay women to run a Fortune 500 company;

Tricia Griffith, CEO of Progressive Insurance, No. 46, for her collaborative, creative and successful management style.

What distinguishes these leaders? In his introduction to the list, Fortune’s Geoffrey Colvin pinpoints the role of courage—“a willingness to take action before others do, leading from out front, where risk is often dire and their own future least certain.” We salute them.

