Samsung Galaxy Fold Preorders: Get Ready to Sign Up to Line Up

Samsung is so sure their foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, will be popular that they’ve set up a short obstacle course of a preorder system. Starting April 12, Samsung is taking reservations for preorders. Yes, you read that right: reservations for preorders. You won’t actually be preordering the phone tomorrow, you’ll just be making a reservation for the opportunity to preorder the phone.

Considering the price of the Galaxy Fold, Samsung’s dreams are pretty lofty. The foldable smartphone is expected to sell for $1,980 unlocked. It will ship with a pair of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds but, even so, you’re still paying more for the phone than you would for the majority of Samsung’s Windows computers.

To get in the preorder line, first you’ll need to subscribe on Samsung’s website to receive information about the device, (which you can do now). Then on April 11 (or later, if you’re a second-mover) you’ll get an email with information on how to reserve a spot in line for the private preorder that starts Monday, April 15.

If you’re out of the loop on the device, Samsung announced the phone back in February. The handset essentially folds in half and has a flexible 7.3-inch AMOLED display when the phone is opened flat, making it seem more like a tablet than a phone. The device also has six built-in cameras and Samsung’s Wireless Powershare technology, which allows you to use the phone as a wireless charger for other devices (including those Galaxy Buds).

Reserving a preorder spot won’t require customers to shell out that two grand just yet. The reservation also doesn’t require you commit to buying a phone when preorders really begin on April 15th. Though, if Samsung’s dreams do come true, there’s a good chance procrastinators won’t be able to get the phone anytime close to launch day.

The Galaxy Fold is expected to officially launch on April 26th. If its high price tag is little tough to swallow, T-Mobile has announced plans to hold its own ordering event for the phone April 25 at 9 p.m. ET, where you’ll hopefully get a bit of a discount for signing a contract with the carrier (although it has yet to announce what that pricing might be). T-Mobile says it will have the Galaxy Fold in stores on April 26.

If preorders get out of control, you can likely expect an iPhone-esque line outside of stores come that Friday. And expect a little chaos, as Samsung has already said initial supplies will be limited. The handset is also expected to be sold at AT&T, Best Buy, and Samsung Experience stores.