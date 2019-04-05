Avengers: Endgame may well mean the end for some of the Marvel characters we’ve been watching on screen for the past 11 years. And audiences can’t wait to see who.

Audiences overwhelmed ticketing web sites when pre-sales began earlier this week and box office trackers now say the highly anticipated film could have the biggest domestic box office opening weekend of any film in history when it opens April 26.

Conservative estimates have set the range between $200 million and $250 million, but some oddsmakers say the film could come closer to $300 million, which will be music to the ears of Disney investors. That will be an especially noteworthy feat, given the film’s running time of three hours and 2 minutes (meaning theaters can’t show it as many times per day).

There’s certainly precedent for Marvel films exceeding expectations. Avengers: Infinity War, which currently holds the record for biggest opening weekend, was initially projected to rake in between $185 million to $225 million. It ended up making $257.7 million.

Curious about how Endgame could stack up to its predecessors? Here’s how each film in the Marvel cinematic universe has performed on its opening weekend to date.

Iron Man (2008) – $98.6 million

The Incredible Hulk (2008) – $55.4 million

Iron Man 2 (2010) – $128.1 million

Thor (2011) – $65.7 million

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) – $65 million

The Avengers (2012) – $207.4 million

Iron Man 3 (2013) – $174.1 million

Thor: The Dark World (2013) – $85.7 million

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) – $95 million

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) – $94.3 million

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) – $191.3 million

Ant-Man (2015) – $57.2 million

Captain America: Civil War (2016) – $179.1 million

Doctor Strange (2016) -$85.1 million

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) – $146.5 million

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) – $117 million

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) – $122.7 million

Black Panther (2018) – $202 million

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) – $257.7 million

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) – $75.8 million

Captain Marvel (2019) – $153.4 million