How To Focus on Belonging

What happens when great minds don’t think alike?

This is the question posed by global consultancy EY in one of three poignant videos about inclusion and belonging in the workplace.

“Sometimes I have to censor myself or mold myself or edit myself in some way to make myself more palatable to the world,” says Kyle, an autistic and non-binary trans woman who works at EY. While they’ve struggled throughout their lives to understand and be understood, they say that they feel accepted at work.

Part of the reason may be the company’s neurodiversity hiring program, which hires people on the autism spectrum. But the real work is in preparing managers and colleagues to better understand, and respect, minds, bodies, and experiences unlike their own.

Here’s just one example. EY has a unique set of trans and gender-related benefits, including coverage worth $25,000 for transition-related expenses not covered by insurance, and ongoing training for employees on trans inclusive practices, including specific guidelines and training for supporting people as they transition.

It seems to be working: The company has earned a 100% rating on the Human Rights Campaign’s Annual Corporate Equality Index for 14 years in a row.

A commitment to belonging is the kind of long-term work that yields more productive teams, of course, but also the quiet contentment of the newly seen.

“One of the things that happens with autistic children is that their personhood is basically revoked,” explains Kyle. “I just want them to know that that’s not forever.”

If your organization is struggling with inclusion, check out EY’s helpful guide on how leaders at every level can master inclusive behavior and norms.