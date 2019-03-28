Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election is more than 300 pages long, a Department of Justice spokesperson told The New York Times.

While this isn’t overly lengthy for an independent investigation (the Justice Department inspector general’s report on the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server is 568 pages), it does beg the question of how Attorney General William Barr was able to boil the document down to four concise pages.

Barr’s report to Congress on Mueller’s investigation states that the special counsel found no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia on the matter of 2016 election meddling, but it leaves many other questions unanswered.

Why, for example, did Mueller not reach a conclusion on whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice? The special counsel explicitly said this does not exonerate the president, but Barr determined the DOJ would not press the issue further.

The House of Representatives voted unanimously for the public release of the report—something the president says he supports—but it’s uncertain if this will ever come to pass. If it were to be made public, Barr would first have to redact any part regarding national intelligence or other private information.

Either way, if you wish to get ahead of the release (should it occur), the Mueller report is up for pre-order on Amazon in two different formats.