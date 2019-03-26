The 60 Best Workplaces in Finance and Insurance

This year’s list of best workplaces in finance and insurance is topped by Edward Jones, which led the list last year as well. The companies on the 2019 list, compiled by Fortune research partner Great Place to Work, include both large and small companies. They’re known for being innovative, in addition to valuing their employees. Take a look at the full list of companies below. To learn more about the methodology behind the list, click here.

Top Large Companies

(Scroll down for the top small & medium companies.)

1. Edward Jones

Headquarters: St. Louis, Missouri

Number of employees: 43,851

U.S. revenue: $7,135,000,000

Vertical: Investments

Employees say:

“Edward Jones is like a family, we encourage each other, we take care of each other, and sometimes (although rare) we are at odds with each other, but we ALWAYS have each other’s backs—like all healthy families!”

2. Pinnacle Financial Partners

Headquarters: Nashville, Tennessee

Number of employees: 2,258

U.S. revenue: $688,000,000

Vertical: Banking/Credit Services

Employees say:

“If I needed anything or wanted to express an opinion, I could reach out to the very top and always get a response. CEO Terry Turner actually comes into our offices and visits with us, asks us questions and for our opinions! Our voice truly matters.”

3. Veterans United Home Loans

Headquarters: Columbia, Missouri

Number of employees: 2,367

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Vertical: Banking/Credit Services

Employees say:

“VU is focused on people, and values, and purpose, instead of just making money. It’s a really unique and beautiful thing to care so deeply about your customers, your co-workers and your community and see the blossoming results of that investment.”

4. Plante Moran

Headquarters: Southfield, Michigan

Number of employees: 3,081

U.S. revenue: $540,790,600

Vertical: Accounting

Employees say:

“Leaders live out the culture each and every day. A people focus is thread through every meeting, decision, and discussion. It’s truly remarkable and very rare in my experience with other organizations.”

5. Progressive Insurance

Headquarters: Mayfield Village, Ohio

Number of employees: 35,833

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Vertical: Auto Insurance/Home Insurance

Employees say:

“I’ve never worked for a company who gives so many opportunities to advance or explore other positions to those who apply themselves. I genuinely feel that I can go as far as I want as long as I take the initiative and put in the work.”

6. PrimeLending

Headquarters: Dallas, Texas

Number of employees: 2,902

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Vertical: Banking/Credit Services

Employees say:

“No matter what situation I am facing, I know that within this company someone is willing to help. Everyone goes our of their way to make things happen. We always use the hashtag #oneteamonepurpose—it’s very motivating.”

7. Navy Federal Credit Union

Headquarters: Vienna, Virginia

Number of employees: 16,385

U.S. revenue: $6,025,501,475

Vertical: Banking/Credit Services

Employees say:

“Management cares, and is there to listen when you have a concern or issue. And on top of it, our business structure allows for its employees to feel empowered to make decisions, because after all, we all work as leaders here.”

8. Bell Bank

Headquarters: Fargo, North Dakota

Number of employees: 1,159

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Vertical: Banking/Credit Services

Employees say:

“Bell truly values the employees. We are treated very well and recognized and appreciated for the work we do. The company mission of ‘Happy employees, happy customers’ is lived out daily; it is not just a statement.”

9. Baird

Headquarters: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Number of employees: 3,294

U.S. revenue: $1,468,842,000

Vertical: Investments, Accounting, Banking/Credit Services

Employees say:

“There is an emphasis placed on inclusion that isn’t just lip service. From the time I started here when I was the newest person on the team my ideas were heard and implemented. Everyone I work with seems to have an openness and willingness to listen.”

10. Credit Acceptance Corporation

Headquarters: Southfield, Michigan

Number of employees: 1,888

U.S. revenue: $1,100,000,000

Vertical: Banking/Credit Services

Employees say:

“The leadership of this company is fantastic. I have a lot of confidence in their expertise and guidance into the future. The company is growing as a result of many bright minds collectively working together, and it’s fantastic to be a part of it.”

11. New American Funding

Headquarters: Tustin, California

Number of employees: 2,957

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Vertical: Banking/Credit Services

Employees say:

“This company gives you a lot of personal responsibility. We are able to operate with quite a bit of autonomy and no micro-management, yet have a huge support network there at all times when we need it.”

12. Quicken Loans

Headquarters: Detroit, Michigan

Number of employees: 15,307

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Vertical: Banking/Credit Services

Employees say:

“This is a place that truly embraces team members as individuals. You don’t have to cover your tattoos, you can wear your hair how you want, your race and sexuality have no bearing on your success. I can bring my whole self to work every day.”

13. American Express

Headquarters: New York, New York

Number of employees: Confidential

U.S. revenue: $24,737,000,000

Vertical: Banking/Credit Services

Employees say:

“Integrity and doing things the right way is a core value for the company. American Express not only wants you to know this is a core value, they want you live it.”

14. Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America

Headquarters: Golden Valley, Minnesota

Number of employees: 1,989

U.S. revenue: $11,000,000,000

Vertical: Life Insurance

Employees say:

“I’ve never seen a company have so many career paths set up for all employees—it’s a great place to start your career at and move your way up in the organization.”

15. Cornerstone Home Lending

Headquarters: Houston, Texas

Number of employees: 1,663

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Vertical: Banking/Credit Services

Employees say:

“We hold ourselves to a higher standard, and because of that, the people who work here are genuinely exceptional. Management and HR do a great job for not simply hiring the best people, but the RIGHT people for the job.”

16. Capital One Financial Corporation

Headquarters: McLean, Virginia

Number of employees: 42,685

U.S. revenue: $25,837,000,000

Vertical: Banking/Credit Services

Employees say:

“Capital One makes you feel like family. They give you all the tools to help you succeed in your career, and encourage you to step out of your comfort zone and try new things. Management backs you up and encourages work-life balance.”

17. USAA

Headquarters: San Antonio, Texas

Number of employees: 33,786

U.S. revenue: $30,016,000,000

Vertical: Banking/Credit Services

Employees say:

“Our dedication to the people who serve our country and their families. We take a great deal of pride in the honor everyday. This is not a job but rather a commitment to every life we touch.”

18. American Fidelity Assurance Company

Headquarters: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Number of employees: 1,841

U.S. revenue: $116,900,000

Vertical: Life Insurance

Employees say:

“I truly do believe that there is a genuine family feel here-from management down. People take an interest in others on a personal level and rally together to help colleagues during difficult or trying times.”

19. Bank of America

Headquarters: Charlotte, North Carolina

Number of employees: 175,176

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Vertical: Banking/Credit Services

Employees say:

“This company has a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion and is working hard to ensure that all areas of the organization commit to those values.”

20. First Horizon National Corp.

Headquarters: Memphis, Tennessee

Number of employees: 5,693

U.S. revenue: $1,332,533,000

Vertical: Banking/Credit Services

Employees say:

“Core values are truly lived out in the work place. The belief and value that personal and family life play a part of employees’ success gives me a sense of peace. I don’t feel I have to compromise those values of my life to be a great employee.”

21. Nationwide

Headquarters: Columbus, Ohio

Number of Employees: Confidential

U.S. revenue: $43,900,000,000

Vertical: General Insurance

Employees say:

“Nationwide is a very caring company—we care for our employees, our customers, and our communities. This shows in our actions of how we treat people, where we spend our resources, and in our strategies.”

22. Goldman Sachs Group

Headquarters: New York, New York

Number of employees: Confidential

U.S. revenue: $19,564,530,000

Vertical: Banking/Credit Services

Employees say:

“You really have the best and brightest in a place where they foster teamwork. A tough combination to pull off.”

23. First American Financial Corporation

Headquarters: Santa Ana, California

Number of employees: 12,253

U.S. revenue: $5,465,435,578

Vertical: Home Insurance

Employees say:

“It’s all about the people! Everyone I deal with (inside or outside my department) is friendly, willing to help others, collaborative, and supportive. And management encourages and supports that culture through living our values.”

24. Third Federal Savings & Loan

Headquarters: Cleveland, Ohio

Number of employees: 1,022

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Vertical: Banking/Credit Services

Employees say:

“We are treated like family. Our value system is unlike any other company. Our CEO Marc is personable and approachable. He will hold an elevator for you, call you by name, and buy you lunch in the cafeteria.”

25. West Bend Mutual Insurance Company

Headquarters: West Bend, Wisconsin

Number of employees: 1,270

U.S. revenue: $1,193,688,000

Vertical: General Insurance

Employees say:

26. Farmers Insurance

Headquarters: Woodland Hills, California

Number of employees: 20,541

U.S. revenue: $19,908,000,000

Vertical: General Insurance

Employees say:

“Farmers makes extensive efforts to be inclusive and respectful, and to be involved with the community. There is a positive, inclusive, and friendly mentality that is pervasive throughout the company.”

27. Synchrony

Headquarters: Stamford, Connecticut

Number of employees: Confidential

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Vertical: Banking/Credit Services

Employees say:

“This is a very open-minded company with an edge in technology and a full understanding of our customer and partners. I love the fact that I can be myself and grow as fast as I can/want.”

28. Lake Michigan Credit Union

Headquarters: Grand Rapids, Michigan

Number of employees: 1,305

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Vertical: Banking/Credit Services

Employees say:

“I absolutely love how upper management treats everyone as an equal. I have never met anyone in the company who made me feel like I didn’t matter. I feel like my manager genuinely cares for me as a person and is interested in my well-being.”

29. Blackstone

Headquarters: New York, New York

Number of employees: 1,757

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Vertical: Investments

Employees say:

“The intelligence of people who work at Blackstone outshines the competition. Integrity, honesty, teamwork, and the drive to create better products and services for our customers are what set Blackstone apart.”

30. Experian

Headquarters: Costa Mesa, California

Number of employees: 5,113

U.S. revenue: $2,646,000,000

Employees say:

“There is a cultural mindset at Experian that embraces diversity—of all kinds. This is what is making our company such a great place to work!”

Small & Medium Companies

1. First American Equipment Finance

Headquarters: Fairport, New York

Number of employees: 233

U.S. revenue: $63,720,000

Vertical: Banking/Credit Services

Employees say:

“People here embrace innovation to the fullest extent, and empower one another in the process. No matter your age, tenure, or expertise, you are supported and encouraged to drive ideas forward.”

2. Bankers Healthcare Group

Headquarters: Davie, Florida

Number of employees: 414

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Vertical: Banking/Credit Services

Employees say:

“Amazing the access we have to the three owners and how willing they are to share their successes, failures, concerns. Each one will look you in the eye and have a conversation at the drop of a hat.”

3. Evergreen Home Loans

Headquarters: Bellevue, Washington

Number of employees: 812

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Vertical: Banking/Credit Services

Employees say:

“At EHL I feel like I am much more than an employee. I truly feel like I am part of a family. Everyone treats everyone with respect and decency.”

4. Kabbage, Inc.

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

Number of employees: 328

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Vertical: Banking/Credit Services

Employees say:

“A thriving culture that promotes a positive environment and a startup mentality that pushes you from behind making hard work feel like fun. This is a place to be, grow, and thrive.”

5. Alliant Credit Union

Headquarters: Rolling Meadows, Illinois

Number of employees: 541

U.S. revenue: $329,449,629

Vertical: Investments, Banking/Credit Services

Employees say:

“Even as we’re growing larger every year I still feel the opinions of every individual, from individual contributors to executives, matter. We all have a voice and a way to contribute to change within the organization.”

6. Walker & Dunlop

Headquarters: Bethesda, Maryland

Number of employees: 668

U.S. revenue: $711,856,867

Vertical: Investments

Employees say:

“Positive reinforcement and compliments about a job well done are always given. It makes the work you do feel appreciated and important—keeps you wanting to work hard and do your best.”

7. Promontory Interfinancial Network

Headquarters: Arlington, Virginia

Number of employees: 189

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Vertical: Banking/Credit Services

Employees say:

“The company goes above and beyond to show appreciation to their employees. They are always trying new ways to make everyone feel cared for, welcome, and included. The company is filled with very intelligent people that are also humble and fun.”

8. ESL Federal Credit Union

Headquarters: Rochester, New York

Number of employees: 775

U.S. revenue: $218,441,000

Vertical: Banking/Credit Services

Employees say:

“It is truly a great feeling knowing that employees care about others and are always willing to help. I also feel like every member of management is invested in my success and is willing to help at any time.”

9. Civic Financial Services

Headquarters: Redondo Beach, California

Number of employees: 182

U.S. revenue: $37,998,993

Employees say:

“I appreciate the commitment to transparency, communication, and harmony. I work in a special place full of thoughtful and professional people who strive for integrity, production, purpose, and genuine culture in the workplace.”

10. Allied Mortgage Group

Headquarters: Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania

Number of employees: 216

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Vertical: Banking/Credit Services

Employees say:

“Everybody has an opportunity to make an impact. We continuously see workplace improvements that initiate from an employee sharing an idea or sharing a pain point with a leader. It means a lot to know that your ideas are listened to and acted on.”

11. Grow Financial Federal Credit Union

Headquarters: Tampa, Florida

Number of employees: 549

U.S. revenue: $122,400,000

Vertical: Banking/Credit Services

Employees say:

“Grow understands that a big part of the community is its team members. We have great work/life balance, excellent pay and benefits, and take time to have fun! Because of everything Grow does for its employees, I enjoy coming to work every day.”

12. Advisors Excel

Headquarters: Topeka, Kansas

Number of employees: 554

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Vertical: Investments

Employees say:

“This is the most community-centered company I have ever been a part of, and people truly love giving back to the community. The company also cares more about the employee experience and work/life balance than any I have ever been a part of.”

13. SECURA Insurance

Headquarters: Appleton, Wisconsin

Number of employees: 751

U.S. revenue: $615,772,680

Vertical: General Insurance

Employees say:

“People are valued in the company for both their contributions to the organization as well as their lives outside of work. Most people are genuinely focused on doing their best to help the company succeed and our CEO communicates openly to all levels.”

14. Reliance Partners

Headquarters: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Number of employees: 66

U.S. revenue: $51,00,000

Vertical: General Insurance, Auto Insurance, Home Insurance

Employees say:

“There’s constant collaboration—we all work together well. Managers take time to teach you and explain things. Upper management is very approachable and easy to confide in/talk to. And the words ‘thank you’ are used often for everything we do!”

15. Collective Health

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Number of employees: 411

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Vertical: Health Insurance

Employees say:

“I’ve never been part of a company that was so transparent. I’ve seen every slide that gets shared to our board, I have access to our roadmaps, I understand our strategy, and I hear from the leadership every step of the way. It’s pretty amazing.”

16. Assurance

Headquarters: Schaumburg, Illinois

Number of employees: 497

U.S. revenue: $105,447,751

Vertical: General Insurance

Employees say:

“This company is focused on fostering my professional development and providing the flexibility I need to both do my job and live my life. In addition, employees are constantly appreciated in ways that are sometimes big and often small and personal.”

17. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont

Headquarters: Berlin, Vermont

Number of employees: 416

U.S. revenue: $930,000,000

Vertical: Health Insurance

Employees say:

“Our culture is unique. We place a great deal of focus on doing what is right for not only our customers but also our employees. It is a very supportive environment that encourages empowerment, decision-making, and ongoing learning and development.”

18. Funeral Directors Life

Headquarters: Abilene, Texas

Number of employees: 175

U.S. revenue: $275,890,198

Vertical: Life Insurance

Employees say:

“The emphasis put on bettering each and every employee mentally, spiritually, and physically as well as the effort put forth to give back to the community make this company a uniquely great place to work.”

19. Nations Lending Corporation

Headquarters: Independence, Ohio

Number of employees: 771

U.S. revenue: $112,904,646

Vertical: Banking/Credit Services

Employees say:

“No matter which location, branch, or position held, when someone needs help, or has a moment to be celebrated or mourned, everyone comes together. I am very happy to have earned a position here and hope I’ll be working here for a long time.”

20. 49 Financial

Headquarters: Austin, Texas

Number of employees: 101

U.S. revenue: $8,567,974

Vertical: Investment

Employees say:

“This is one of the only places that encourages employees to grow personally and professionally. That stems from the foundation of the company being built on values above all else. People are genuinely loved and poured into like family.”

21. Castle & Cooke Mortgage, LLC

Headquarters: Draper, Utah

Number of employees: 342

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Vertical: Banking/Credit Services

Employees say:

“The executive management, along with support in the corporate office, are all approachable and responsive. Service to the community and a healthy work-life balance are explicitly encouraged.”

22. Richwood Bank

Headquarters: Richwood, Ohio

Number of employees: 130

U.S. revenue: $20,417,000

Vertical: Investments, Banking/Credit Services

Employees say:

“There’s an incredible amount of warmth and joy that comes from saying I work at Richwood Bank. I’m welcome to speak to the CEO or COO if need be without an appointment, and they genuinely embody everything they set forth in the values of the company.”

23. Greenleaf Trust

Headquarters: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Number of employees: 118

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Vertical: Investments

Employees say:

“We have an great group of people working here. Everyone is determined to help their team succeed and to deliver outstanding service to our clients. My teammates are smart, creative, and caring. We are truly a family.”

24. The PURE Group of Insurance Companies

Headquarters: White Plains, New York

Number of employees: 602

U.S. revenue: $781,333,326

Vertical: General Insurance, Home Insurance, Auto Insurance

Employees say:

“Enthusiasm here is infectious amongst employees. People are inspiring, welcoming, friendly, energetic, and want you to succeed. Truly a great place to work!”

25. Lendio

Headquarters: South Jordan, Utah

Number of employees: 148

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Vertical: Investments, Banking/Credit Services

Employees say:

“I’ve never worked anywhere that gives employees so much autonomy to do their jobs. That freedom from red tape improves efficiency and is very motivating. I appreciate the trust they put in me.”

26. Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners

Headquarters: Tampa, Florida

Number of employees: 170

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Vertical: General Insurance

Employees say:

“Management really wants everyone to grow and supports that. They also are extremely flexible to find what works for you to show you are an asset to the company.”

27. MSU Federal Credit Union

Headquarters: East Lansing, Michigan

Number of employees: 866

U.S. revenue: $180,931,921

Vertical: Banking/Credit Services

Employees say:

“As a woman, I am happy to work at a company with strong female leaders that not only are a great role models, but also can influence the society we live and work in.”

28. Hagerty

Headquarters: Traverse City, Michigan

Number of employees: 863

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Vertical: Auto Insurance

Employees say:

“The culture at Hagerty promotes constant growth and development on an individual, team, and corporate level. I appreciate how much the leaders (not just my direct supervisor) acknowledge my contribution at work.”

29. Alpine Investors

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Number of employees: 33

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Vertical: Investments

Employees say:

“Alpine empowers people. Talent is not about what you have done, but what you can do—from the internship program to the CEO in Training platform, Alpine is a place to catapult your career and influence!”

30. Plenary Group USA Ltd.

Headquarters: Los Angeles, California

Number of employees: 29

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Vertical: Investments

Employees say:

“They truly invest in their employees and the employee culture. Plenary has a very entrepreneurial approach and every bit of the business is fun and challenging. I will be here for the long haul and to see Plenary grow.”

