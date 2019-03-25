Nintendo Hopes to Boost Gaming Business With New Switch Models

Nintendo’s popular Switch gaming device might soon have some successors.

The Japanese gaming giant is planning to launch two new Switch models as early as this summer, The Wall Street Journal is reporting, citing people who claim to have knowledge of its plans. One of the models would be designed for long-time players who want more sophisticated games. The other would come with a lower price and less-powerful specifications to appeal to casual players on a budget, according to the Journal.

Nintendo’s Switch is one of the more popular consoles the company has ever released. The device can be used at home by placing it in a dock and connecting it to a television. When players leave, they can bring the Switch with them and keep playing with controllers they can attach to the device.

Since its release in 2017, the Switch has sold well. However, according to the Journal‘s sources, there’s some concern that sales could wane as it gets older and competition from Sony and Microsoft in the console market heats up. Releasing two new devices this year could help Nintendo address a possible decline and breathe new life in its critical console division.

The Journal‘s sources didn’t share much on what to expect from the new Switch models, but they did say that the updates will be more significant than the minor updates Sony and Microsoft brought to their PlayStation 4 and Xbox One upgrades, respectively. The outlet’s sources did say, however, that the company will cut vibration from the cheaper model to keep costs down.

Pricing and exact availability are unknown at this point. However, the Journal‘s sources said the company could unveil the new devices at the E3 gaming expo in June, where full details would be revealed.

Nintendo did not immediately respond to a Fortune request for comment.