Dr. Dre Deletes Instagram Post of Daughter's Acceptance to USC

Hip hop legend Dr. Dre was a proud parent over the weekend, bragging on Instagram that his daughter had been accepted to the University of Southern California.

Alongside a photo of him with his daughter holding her acceptance package, Dre wrote, “My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own. No jail time!!!”

The latter part of the caption was a reference to “Operation Varsity Blues,” the college admissions cheating scheme that has ensnared celebrity parents like Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, who are accused of paying large bribes to increase their children’s chances of getting into various colleges.

But within 24 hours of uploading the post, Dre took it down—after news resurfaced of his financial contributions to USC. A number of people on social media called attention to the fact that Dre, along with his producer Jimmy Iovine, in 2013 made a $70 million donation to the university for the creation of the Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation.

There is no evidence that Dre’s contribution led to his daughter Truly Young’s admittance, nor is there evidence to suggest that she was not admitted on her own merit, but Dre’s caption choice was enough to draw criticism.

USC is among a number of schools currently involved in the scandal.