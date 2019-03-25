How to Watch Apple's Streaming Video Event on Monday

When Apple CEO Tim Cook takes the stage today at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, he’s going to be talking about the future of television, likely detailing the company’s streaming video and news services.

Curious about how Apple will approach these increasingly crowded fields? There are plenty of places to watch the presentation live.

What time will the Apple livestream start?

The event begins at 10 a.m. PT. In other time zones:

10 a.m. PT

1 p.m. ET

12 p.m. CT

11 a.m. MT

5 p.m. London

How to stream the Apple Event on iPhone, iPad or Apple TV

Apple TV is the obvious choice. The Apple Events app regularly carries Apple keynotes and product announcements. And if you’re not around a television, you should be able to watch on any iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch that has iOS 10 or later installed. (You’ll need to download the Apple Events app first.)

How to stream the Apple Event on Windows

If you’re not part of the Apple ecosphere, but still want to see what Cook has to say, Apple will stream the event via its website. Just head to the Apple Events page and, as long as you’ve got a modern browser, you should be all set.

What to expect from the event

Crystal balls are useless at Apple events, but the most frequent whispers say Apple will offer its family-friendly video titles free to owners of Apple devices, while offering to bundle à la carte subscriptions through its easy-to-use TV app interface. It’s also expected to unveil its “Netflix for news” product.

This Apple event is unusual since it de-emphasizes hardware. Breaking with earlier practice, the company last week instead chose to quietly roll out several new products as part of the walkup to today’s public announcement. Normally, new iPads, second generation AirPods and a new iMac would be the focus of these semi-regular gatherings.