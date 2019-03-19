Term Sheet -- Tuesday, March 19

There’s a new unicorn on the block. Glossier, the direct-to-consumer beauty brand, raised $100 million in Series D funding at a $1.2 billion valuation. Sequoia Capital led the round, and was joined by a star-studded list of investors including Tiger Global Management, Spark Capital, Forerunner Ventures, Thrive Capital, IVP, and Index Ventures.

The company also announced that it hired Vanessa Wittman as its chief financial officer. Wittman has previously served as a CFO of Oath, Dropbox, and Motorola Mobility. At Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit in 2018, Glossier founder and CEO Emily Weiss revealed that the company had surpassed $100 million in revenue by selling products such as facial cleansers, makeup, and fragrances. In addition to Glossier’s permanent retail stores in New York City and Los Angeles, the company plans to open five temporary locations in cities across the U.S. later this year.

Weiss, who was named to Fortune’s 40 Under 40 list last year, has figured out how to get people to buy beauty products without trying them first, which is rare in the cosmetics industry. That happened after years of building trust with the consumer. The Glossier you know today began as a blog called Into the Gloss, a side project Weiss launched in 2010 when she was working as a fashion assistant at Vogue. The blog’s readership grew, and people came to deeply trust Weiss’ curated recommendations. She learned about the market, raised money from investors, and turned the blog into a brand of proprietary, highly Instagrammable beauty products with names like “Milky Jelly Cleanser” and “Cloud Paint.”

Forerunner Ventures’ Kirsten Green, who was Glossier’s first investor and also participated in this round, told me last year that Weiss had “the right balance between an astute take on the market and her ability to connect to the consumer.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, Weiss declined to discuss whether Glossier has plans to go public anytime soon. She said, “We are certainly in a position where…we are able to do that.” Last year, Stitch Fix CEO Katrina Lake joined Glossier as the first independent director on the company’s board. At the time, Weiss tweeted that “Katrina is the only woman to lead a tech IPO last year.”

Weiss could be next. (Before you email me, yes, Glossier considers itself a tech company.)

BACKSTAGE TROUBLES: Backstage Capital, a firm that invests in companies founded by women, people of color, LGBTQ company founders, or any combination of the three, is having some serious problems. According to Pro Rata’s Dan Primack, Backstage founder Arlan Hamilton has been unable to raise a new $36 million fund she touted last summer. Dubbed the “It’s about damn time fund,” the vehicle would invest exclusively in startups founded by black female entrepreneurs. Hamilton tells Primack that “two separate anchor investors fell through,” and the company has changed strategy and undergone layoffs as a result. Hamilton last year told media that she planned to “make multiple investments out of the fund by the end of the year,” so I also wonder how this affected founders who were counting on an investment from her fund.

PAID FAMILY LEAVE: In a Fortune column, Houseparty co-founder Sima Sistani writes about her effort to start a campaign to urge Silicon Valley founders, chief executives, and venture capitalists to provide paid family leave to their employees, no matter how early-stage the startup is. While many of the companies she approached expressed interest, in the end, only six would sign on. She writes, “Until we make family leave a norm, companies will continue to find ways—whether intentionally or unintentionally—to punish those who take leave.” Read the full op-ed at Fortune.com

PEOPLE MOVES: Alex Tepper, GE’s former global director of innovation and managing director of GE Ventures, has joined Human Ventures as a senior managing partner. Human Ventures, a New York-based startup studio incubator firm that recently raised $50 million for its debut fund, has been beefing up its staff. It recently hired Nick Bell, the former VP of content at Snap, and Ashlyn Gentry, the former SVP of commercial growth & strategy at Palantir. The latest to join is Tepper, who will be responsible for launching a new business unit called Human Enterprise, which will develop partnerships with Fortune 100 companies in effort to help them enter new markets.