31
Emily Weiss, 33
Founder and CEO, Glossier
Dimitrios Kambouris—Getty Images
The beauty industry needed a fresh face. Enter Weiss and her Glossier brand, which preaches minimal, individualized selfcare. Weiss, an art-school grad, learned the ropes as a Condé Nast assistant and blogger. Her Into the Gloss platform gave birth to the Glossier line of products, which are direct-to-consumer, simply designed, and oh so Instagrammable. Young shoppers have latched on to Glossier, and investors have too. It has raised $86 million and is valued at $390 million.
|
40 Under 40
|List Debut
|2017