The 80 Best Companies to Work For in Texas

This year’s best companies to work for in Texas represent a wide array of industries—from financial services to hospitality. Fortune research partner Great Place to Work has divided this year’s list into 50 large companies, such as Edward Jones and Hilton, and 30 small and medium-sized companies. Take a look at the full list below and take a look at the methodology here.

Top Large Companies

(Scroll down for the top small & medium companies.)

1. Edward Jones

Courtesy of Edward Jones

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

Employees: 43,851

U.S. revenue: $7,135,000,000

Headquarters: St. Louis, Missouri

Employees say:

“Edward Jones empowers employees to do their best and do what needs to be done without micromanaging and over complicating things. We are able to take care of our clients who are part of the Edward Jones family and have personal connections with them.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

2. Hilton

Courtesy of Hilton

Industry: Hospitality

Employees: 55,522

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: McLean, Virginia

Employees say:

“Hilton always appreciates my feedback and gives me opportunities to make changes and offer ideas to better procedures and implement new policies. We are also encouraged to THRIVE and take time off for personal life for the good of work-life balance.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

3. Power Home Remodeling

Courtesy of Power Home Remodeling

Industry: Construction

Employees: 2,461

U.S. revenue: $52,000,000

Headquarters: Chester, Pennsylvania

Employees say:

“Leadership truly cares about you as a person. They will check in if they feel you’re unhappy and try to fix whatever issues you may have with management or the company. They give you all the resources to be as successful at the job as you want to be.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

4. Kimley-Horn

Courtesy of Kimley-Horn

Industry: Professional Services

Employees: 3,074

U.S. revenue: $809,211,161

Headquarters: Raleigh, North Carolina

Employees say:

“People genuinely care about each other and the work environment is very collaborative. Superiors take time to invest in the development of their people, trust young staff with a lot of responsibility, and are always available to help along the way.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

5. T-Mobile

Courtesy of T-Mobile

Industry: Telecommunications

Employees: 51,359

U.S. revenue: $37,490,000,000

Headquarters: Bellevue, Washington

Employees say:

“They don’t just talk about how much they appreciate employees, you genuinely feel it with the energy from the top down to the front line and across all divisions of our organization. People genuinely enjoy what they do and are rewarded accordingly.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

6. Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, LLP

Courtesy of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

Industry: Professional Services

Employees: Confidential

U.S. revenue: $751,090,443

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Employees say:

“I like the fact that there is open communication with management at all levels and that they actually listen. There is such a wonderful team approach here that you can’t help but be enthusiastic about it.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

7. NVIDIA

Courtesy of NVIDIA

Industry: Information Technology

Employees: 6,542

U.S. revenue: $1,274,000,000

Headquarters: Santa Clara, California

Employees say:

“NVDIA employees work together as a team. Everyone is willing to help others out. It’s a fast paced, exciting place to work. Employees fell like they are working for a company that is changing – and will continue to change – the world for the better.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

8. Cisco

Courtesy of Cisco

Industry: Information Technology

Employees: 37,289

U.S. revenue: $29,070,000,000

Headquarters: San Jose, California

Employees say:

“Cisco works to keep employees comfortable and free to work in a way that each individual is motivated. Cisco has an open mind to what works best for each employee as long as the work is done well. They have given us freedom and trust.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

9. SAP America

Courtesy of SAP America

Industry: Information Technology

Employees: 19,157

U.S. revenue: $8,551,000,000

Headquarters: Newtown Square, Pennsylvania

Employees say:

“SAP is very progressive as far as embracing new technologies and more supportive of diversity than any company I’ve ever worked for.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

10. Alston & Bird

Courtesy of Alston & Bird

Industry: Professional Services

Employees: 1,606

U.S. revenue: $781,757,944

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

Employees say:

“Very professional atmosphere and awesome people work here. Company is very supportive of its employees and gives a lot back to the community.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

11. Hyatt Hotels

Courtesy of Hyatt

Industry: Hospitality

Employees: 35,062

U.S. revenue: $3,748,000,000

Headquarters: Chicago, Illinois

Employees say:

“Observing our Leadership Committee, they really do care about others and never get complacent with what we have. Employees are involved in our Engagement throughout the hotel to guide where the team is going and empowered to jump on board and help.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

12. Marriott International

Courtesy of Marriott International

Industry: Hospitality

Employees: 133,238

U.S. revenue: $18,054,000,000

Headquarters: Bethesda, Maryland

Employees say:

“At Marriott you are exposed to so many facets of business; which is great for someone still figuring our their career path and wants to be involved in a few different disciplines. You are as riddled with opportunity as you try to be!”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

13. FedEx

Courtesy of FedEx

Industry: Transportation

Employees: 296,474

U.S. revenue: $40,780,000,000

Headquarters: Memphis, Tennessee

Employees say:

“Extremely diverse workforce. Employees are truly treated fairly when It comes to work-life balance and are always well taken care of when adverse situations arise in personal life.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

14. Slalom

Courtesy of Slalom

Industry: Professional Services

Employees: 5,536

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Seattle, Washington

Employees say:

“Slalom invests financially and psychologically in diversity, always seeking to ensure all races, ages, genders and backgrounds are represented in project teams. More than any other company I’ve seen, we truly believe diversity is needed for success.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

15. Intuit Inc.

Courtesy of Intuit

Industry: Information Technology

Employees: 6,939

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

Employees say:

“They put employees first and try to provide for every need we have in order for us to focus on doing our best work. I am challenged to innovate and think beyond what is possible, which continually helps me develop myself and my skills.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

16. David Weekley Homes

Courtesy of David Weekley Homes

Industry: Construction

Employees: 1,649

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Houston, Texas

Employees say:

“The people from top to bottom are great and easy to talk to, the benefits received as an employee can’t be matched, and the constant community outreach make it a company I hope I am with for a long period of time.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

17. Camden Property Trust

Courtesy of Camden

Industry: Real Estate

Employees: 1,624

U.S. revenue: $925,000,000

Headquarters: Houston, Texas

Employees say:

“My career and personal growth matters to my supervisor, her supervisor, etc. Camden wants people to stay with the company and grow and take the company into the future. Their actions encourage us to grow and become the next executives.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

18. Encompass Health – Homecare and Hospice

Courtesy of Encompass Health

Industry: Healthcare

Employees: Confidential

U.S. revenue: $783,300,000

Headquarters: Dallas, Texas

Employees say:

“Each employee embodies our mission and strives to provide A Better Way to Care in everything we do from caring for our patients, being involved in our communities and ensuring our employees have the support they need and recognition they deserve.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

19. Texas Health Resources

Courtesy of Texas Health Resources

Industry: Healthcare

Employees: 22,395

U.S. revenue: $4,700,000,000

Headquarters: Arlington, Texas

Employees say:

“The environment and core values of Texas Health Resources are incredibly empowering. I’m truly blessed to work for an organization that not only provides for my livelihood but ensures I have all the resources/tools to be successful in my job.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

20. Fisher Investments

Courtesy of Fisher Investments

Industry: Financial Services

Employees: 2,508

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Camas, Washington

Employees say:

“Our vetting process in hiring talent doesn’t just focus on a role, but for a long-term career here at Fisher, which is evident from all of the senior management that came from entry level roles when they began their career here at Fisher.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

21. Dropbox

Courtesy of Dropbox

Industry: Information Technology

Employees: Confidential

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Employees say:

“What sets Dropbox apart is its lack of political maneuvering and “accomplishment hoarding” in the hopes of moving up a ladder. The cohesive, “let’s-get-it-done-together” environment is what I love more than anything else about working here.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

22. BH Management Services

Courtesy of BH Management

Industry: Real Estate

Employees: 2,101

U.S. revenue: $500,000,000

Headquarters: Des Moines, Iowa

Employees say:

“Executives ask about my children and celebrate their accomplishments. Time off is never denied. Training is freely given and encouraged. Every member of the team is recognized and rewarded for a team accomplishment, proving that every member matters.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

23. The Cheesecake Factory

Courtesy of Cheesecake Factory

Industry: Hospitality

Employees: 38,030

U.S. revenue: $2,260,502,000

Headquarters: Calabasas Hills, California

Employees say:

“It’s a place where I can go directly to my CEO, challenge his ideas, and fight for what I believe and be heard and acknowledged even when we don’t agree. Leadership has a deep care for my well-being while challenging me to be even more effective.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

24. Stryker

Courtesy of Stryker

Industry: Manufacturing & Production

Employees: 17,122

U.S. revenue: $9,059,000,000

Headquarters: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Employees say:

“Employees are given freedom to be their best selves. If we have an idea, Stryker is usually willing to hear us out or let us try it. The organization is lined up behind its employees and our customers. I can be myself here.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

25. KPMG

Courtesy of KPMG

Industry: Professional Services

Employees: 30,373

U.S. revenue: $8,958,000,000

Headquarters: New York, New York

Employees say:

“Freedom to manage my own time, flexibility to work remotely when needed, knowledgeable resources and team members, and an ample number of challenges to prove my skills and further grow in my career.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

26. Nationwide

Courtesy of Nationwide

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

Employees: 31,766

U.S. revenue: $43,900,000,000

Headquarters: Columbus, Ohio

Employees say:

“I have never worked for a company that focuses on engagement and associate empowerment like Nationwide does. I truly believe the company wants us to be happy at work and in our home life and does the best to help find a balance.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

27. Ryan LLC

Courtesy of Ryan

Industry: Professional Services

Employees: 1,613

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Dallas, Texas

Employees say:

“The company has done a great job over the years soliciting suggestions and implementing new ideas and benefits to be ‘best in class’. They are committed to improving, and have done so every year that I have been here.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

28. Protiviti

Courtesy of Protiviti

Industry: Professional Services

Employees: 2,550

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Menlo Park, California

Employees say:

“Protivity has a really inclusive & people-oriented culture and genuinely works to provide meaningful work and to deliver value to our clients, which is reflected in our high retention of employees and clients.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

29. PrimeLending

Courtesy of PrimeLending

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

Employees: 2,902

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Dallas, Texas

Employees say:

“I love how management is straightforward and to the point, there is no guessing on what is expected. They care about us as individuals and recognize good work. This is my work home and family. I can’t say enough good about it!”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

30. Burlington Stores

Courtesy of Burlington

Industry: Retail

Employees: 35,015

U.S. revenue: $6,110,043,000

Headquarters: Burlington, New Jersey

Employees say:

“Everyone has made me feel very welcome here and makes an effort to ask me how I’m doing everyday. I feel very comfortable talking about things happening in my life. Here at this store I would say we are one big family who truly cares about everyone.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

31. Progressive Insurance

Courtesy of Progressive Insurance

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

Employees: 35,833

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Mayfield Village, Ohio

Employees say:

“Our people are simply our most valuable asset! Everyone can be themselves, we celebrate diversity that you can see and that you can’t see below the surface. This enables us to deliver a better product and service to our customers.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

32. Atlassian

Courtesy of Atlassian

Industry: Information Technology

Employees: Confidential

U.S. revenue: $312,514,000

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Employees say:

“The culture, work environment, and technology. We act as a team and want to help each other succeed. We support and help each other get things done. We encourage exploring new technologies and creativity to be innovative, which is cool and fun.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

33. REI

Courtesy of REI

Industry: Retail

Employees: 12,925

U.S. revenue: $2,622,776,000

Headquarters: Kent, Washington

Employees say:

“The work culture is really open, relaxed and welcoming to individuals from all walks of life. Stress is kept at a minimum and management is willing to adjust to help individuals establish a sustainable work-life balance.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

34. NuStar Energy

Courtesy of Nustar

Industry: Transportation

Employees: 1,300

U.S. revenue: $1,406,626,000

Headquarters: San Antonio, Texas

Employees say:

“Volunteer work is encouraged and supported financially. We have been supported in our work in a local charity for over fifteen years. Upper management comes out for site visits to meet the employees and listen to ideas to improve our work site.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

35. Bank of America

Courtesy of Bank of America

Industry: Financial Services

Employees: 175,176

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Charlotte, North Carolina

Employees say:

“This place is more than just a place to accomplish a business goal. The company encourages taking care of your family needs, involvement in affinity groups, and in giving back to the community. They do not just pay lip service.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

36. Insight Global LLC

Courtesy of Insight Global

Industry: Professional Services

Employees: 2,923

U.S. revenue: $1,930,000,000

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

Employees say:

“There is so much room for growth. From day one, they let you know that if you want to do well and be successful here you can, and that has held true. I have pushed myself and had my managers push me and got promoted quickly and have grown so much.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

37. Hillcorp

Courtesy of Hillcorp

Industry: Manufacturing & Production

Employees: 1,938

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Houston, Texas

Employees say:

“This company is very entrepreneurial and is willing to think outside the box to get things done. We are willing to push back against the status quo and are able to achieve more than our peers as a result.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

38. First American Financial Corporation

Courtesy of First American Financial

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

Employees: 12,353

U.S. revenue: $5,465,435,578

Headquarters: Santa Ana, California

Employees say:

“I have had more opportunity for advancement in this company than any other I have worked at. I also have been able to be involved in many projects to help give direct input to initiatives that will help create solutions for the company as a whole.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

39. Oliver Wyman Group

Courtesy of Oliver Wyman

Industry: Professional Services

Employees: Confidential

U.S. revenue: $766,400,000

Headquarters: New York, New York

Employees say:

“Everyone is given the opportunity to complete their work without being micro-managed. Creative “outside of the box” ideas are welcome. This company is full of people who work in specific industries that are unique and cutting edge.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

40. CarMax

Courtesy of CarMax

Industry: Retail

Employees: 24,978

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Richmond, Virginia

Employees say:

“The company overall is very transparent and it is very easy to discuss issues or concerns with managers in any department. Overall, this company cares about its employees and embodies many good values that make it a great place to work.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

41. Five Guys

Courtesy of Five Guys

Industry: Hospitality

Employees: 9,658

U.S. revenue: $1,436,521,620

Headquarters: Lorton, Virginia

Employees say:

“The versatility of the employees; everyone knowing each station and not being just stuck on one station is essential to the company’s success.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

42. Capital One Financial

Courtesy of Capital One

Industry: Financial Services

Employees: 42,685

U.S. revenue: $25,837,000,000

Headquarters: McLean, Virginia

Employees say:

“They really invest in improvement of the whole person, not just professional growth. There are so many opportunities to take in different perspectives to grow in both your job and your community.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

Courtesy of HP

Industry: Information Technology

Employees: 13,206

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Palo Alto, California

Employees say:

“There is something called the HP way and it embodies that every individual is valued, encouraged to make meaningful decisions, and has an open door to management. The company is a team and working on achieving goals together.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

44. Kforce

Courtesy of KForce

Industry: Professional Services

Employees: 2,419

U.S. revenue: $1,358,940,000

Headquarters: Tampa, Florida

Employees say:

“Amazing work-life balance, fun dress-up days, community involvement in the form of a Culture Committee, Contests, music, video games, and team building events. We just have an amazing team who truly love working together.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

45. Activision Blizzard

Courtesy of Activision Blizzard

Industry: Media

Employees: Confidential

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Confidential

Employees say:

“I have never been to a place so engaged with ensuring people can express themselves. The workplace is extremely casual in look, but very professional in operation. There is definitely a sense that we are one team pushing for a common goal.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

46. Cadence

Courtesy of Cadence

Industry: Electronics

Employees: 2,874

U.S. revenue: $829,400,000

Headquarters: San Jose, California

Employees say:

“The work environment allows more creative thinking. We have the freedom to innovate and seek guidance with creativity. The needs of customers are often unique, so we have to come up with unique ways to implement and use the products to help them.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

47. USAA

Courtesy of USAA

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

Employees: 33,786

U.S. revenue: $30,016,000,000

Headquarters: San Antonio, Texas

Employees say:

“The work environment allows more creative thinking. We have the freedom to innovate and seek guidance with creativity. The needs of customers are often unique, so we have to come up with unique ways to implement and use the products to help them.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

48. Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc.

Courtesy of Cornerstone Home Lending

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

Employees: 1,663

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Houston, Texas

Employees say:

“Management communicates with employees about future plans and expectations. I feel appreciated by management thanks to the excellent resources available to help me be successful in my position.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

49. Old Navy

Courtesy of Old Navy

Industry: Retail

Employees: 53,756

U.S. revenue: $7,238,000,000

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Employees say:

“Old Navy holds its values and people at the highest level in the retail industry. At the core of the company is a genuine care for people that will set Old Navy apart and keep it a Great Place to Work for years to come!”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

50. Goldman Sachs

Courtesy of Goldman Sachs

Industry: Financial Services

Employees: Confidential

U.S. revenue: $19,564,530,000

Headquarters: New York, New York

Employees say:

“Diversity is part of the fabric of our company (ethnic, lifestyle, age, etc.). I love working in a company that celebrates different cultures and lifestyles and finds strength in the diversity of its people.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

Small & Medium Companies

1. Pariveda Solutions

Courtesy of Pariveda Solutions

Industry: Information Technology

Employees: 595

U.S. revenue: $110,450,816

Headquarters: Dallas, Texas

Employees say:

“Pariveda offers a safe space to grow your career. Not only with the Expectations Framework, but through mentorship, you can openly discuss your goals in an honest and open way, even if it’s not aligned with the offerings we have to offer.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

2. AppFolio, Inc.

Courtesy of AppFolio

Industry: Engineering

Employees: 754

U.S. revenue: $143,803,000

Headquarters: Goleta, California

Employees say:

“AppFolio’s company culture makes it the absolute best place to work. Asking questions and helping your co-workers is encouraged and considered “normal” here. Employees are empowered to further their careers and reach their full potential.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

3. RigUp

Courtesy of RigUp

Industry: Information Technology

Employees: 149

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Austin, Texas

Employees say:

“Autonomy is a HUGE at RigUp. Everyone feels like they can forward business-aligned ideas, be empowered by the organization to execute, and not only have a major impact within the company but across an entire industry.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

4. WP Engine

Courtesy of WP Engine

Industry: Information Technology

Employees: 421

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Austin, Texas

Employees say:

“We are truly treated and cared for as individuals with lives, not assets or numbers. They trust us with really important and high level information that gives us great insight into how we are doing as a company. This is truly a GREAT place to work.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

5. Venterra Realty Management Company

Courtesy of Venterra

Industry: Real Estate

Employees: 450

U.S. revenue: $211,000095

Headquarters: Houston, Texas

Employees say:

“This company constantly promotes a healthy and fun culture. I always feel supported by my superiors, and feel connected to other managers. The Dallas Region is great about getting all the properties together to build relationships.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

6. CyrusOne

Courtesy of Cyrus One

Industry: Real Estate

Employees: 418

U.S. revenue: $672,000,000

Headquarters: Dallas, Texas

Employees say:

“The people genuinely care about each other and we really do pull together to help each other. This sense of “do what is right” is passed down from the executive team. We are empowered to make things happen and to improve how things are done.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

7. Granite Properties, Inc.

Courtesy of Granite Properties

Industry: Real Estate

Employees: 149

U.S. revenue: $228,082,000

Headquarters: Plano, Texas

Employees say:

“Granite Properties has a great culture that starts at the top. We have a culture of transparency that provides a safe environment for everyone to work in and allows everyone to ask questions about the company.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

8. OnPrem Solution Partners

Courtesy of OnPrem Solution Partners

Industry: Professional Services

Employees: 156

U.S. revenue: $29,000,000

Headquarters: Los Angeles, California

Employees say:

“The company cares that individuals enjoy the projects they are working on and are able to meet their career goals as well as the goals of the company.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

9. Cirrus Logic

Courtesy of Cirrus Logic

Industry: Electronics

Employees: 888

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Austin, Texas

Employees say:

“People are exceptionally willing to help each other. They want everyone to succeed. Also everyone is very approachable. Management is very down to earth and gives everything to us straight.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

10. CWS Apartment Homes LLC

Courtesy of CWS Apartment Homes

Industry: Real Estate

Employees: 778

U.S. revenue: $25,681,596

Headquarters: Austin, Texas

Employees say:

“They really do make sure their employees are genuinely happy and satisfied. They have great programs and benefits in place to help stay fit and healthy. The national day of caring is also a wonderful event they have to give back to our communities.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

11. Campus Life and Style

Courtesy of Campus Life and Style

Industry: Real Estate

Employees: 308

U.S. revenue: $94,305,953

Headquarters: Austin, Texas

Employees say:

“The involvement of everyone from leasing professionals from other properties to our VPs make this such a unique and great place to work. I truly feel that our thoughts and ideas are considered and usually implemented if they work for our market.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

12. Donato Technologies

Courtesy of Donato Technologies

Industry: Information Software

Employees: 65

U.S. revenue: $3,560,000

Headquarters: Dallas, Texas

Employees say:

“Donato is an employee-oriented firm. They value employees and their career progress. They are always helpful and support you.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

13. Eagle Creek Therapy Services

Courtesy of Eagle Creek Therapy Services

Industry: Aging Services

Employees: 89

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas

Employees say:

“Eagle Creek is very ethical company. When I have a concern, they are easily accessible and always listen to my concerns and help me to resolve these issues.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

14. Funeral Directors Life

Courtesy of Funeral Directors Life

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

Employees: 175

U.S. revenue: $275,890,198

Headquarters: Albilene, Texas

Employees say:

“I’m always grateful to be a part of a team/company that truly values people over numbers. I know that I matter as an individual. Our company regularly looks for ways to bless the employees and invest in their lives.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

15. 49 Financial

Courtesy of 49 Financial

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

Employees: 101

U.S. revenue: $8,567,974

Headquarters: Austin, Texas

Employees say:

“This company feels more like a family than a workplace. I’ve developed deep friendships with my colleagues and am grateful for them. I’ve worked in multiple places and never found anything like this.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

16. January Digital

Courtesy of January Digital

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

Employees: 32

U.S. revenue: $7,159,424

Headquarters: New York, New York

Employees say:

“We have a really strong emphasis on giving back to the community through company Community Days. Everyone steps out of the office on one Friday per month and together we perform an act of community service.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

17. Qualbe Marketing Group

Courtesy of Quelbe Marketing Group

Industry: Advertising

Employees: 61

U.S. revenue: $14,133,772

Headquarters: Haltom City, Texas

Employees say:

“Qualbe employees actually WANT to hangout with each other after the workday. Employees invite each other to their kid’s birthday parties, their own adult sporting team events, etc. We actually like being around each other in and outside of work.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

18. Ameriflex

Courtesy of Ameriflex

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

Employees: 162

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Carrollton, Texas

Employees say:

“I like the autonomy that I have. I have the freedom to tackle problems in innovative ways. Management is trusting and treat us like adults that are capable of working without looking over our shoulders and micromanaging us.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

19. Credera

Courtesy of Credera

Industry: Professional Services

Employees: 275

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Addison, Texas

Employees say:

“The people and culture make Credera a great place to work. Management gives a lot of trust and responsibility to employees, regardless of level, believing that they have the potential to do an excellent job.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

20. Silicon Labs

Courtesy of Silicon Labs

Industry: Engineering

Employees: 849

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Austin, Texas

Employees say:

“The company has an understandable strategy and the right people in place to make it happen. Employees are given the tools to meet and exceed the requirements of the job and the flexibility to do so without sacrificing their personal lives.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

21. City Credit Union

Courtesy of City Credit Union

Industry: Financial Services

Employees: 131

U.S. revenue: $25,715,058

Headquarters: Dallas, Texas

Employees say:

“City Credit Union has taken me in and allowed me to use my potential to benefit the company. The encouragement and listening ear here at City CU is amazing and creates great workers who want to work.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

22. QEO Insurance Group

Courtesy of QEO Insurance

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

Employees: 73

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Irving, Texas

Employees say:

“The positive attitude of every employee always has amazed me. You never speak with anyone who doesn’t tell you they appreciate you. It truly makes it all worth it. This is an awesome work environment.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

23. AdAction Interactive

Courtesy of AdAction Interactive

Industry: Advertising & Marketing

Employees: 41

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Denver, Colorado

Employees say:

“AdAction gives everyone an open and even playing field to succeed and participate and it is refreshing and motivating. Just months into my time here, I could own projects, make decisions, and participate in meetings about the future of the company.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

24. ThousandEyes

Courtesy of ThousandEyes

Industry: Information Software

Employees: 215

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Employees say:

“Amazing people and culture. We feel cared for by management as human beings first and employees second.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

25. 3 Men Movers

Courtesy of 3 Men Movers

Industry: Transportation

Employees: 34

U.S. revenue: $27,000,000

Headquarters: Houston, Texas

Employees say:

“We’re given plenty of time to volunteer, which means we have a direct impact with the community in which we serve. We also have direct communication with the CEO and can offer suggestions as to what works and what doesn’t work.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

26. Square Root

Courtesy of Square Root

Industry: Information Software

Employees: 43

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Austin, Texas

Employees say:

“People are absurdly intelligent yet humble. I have made friends here that will last a lifetime and it’s because of the inclusive, build-each-other-up culture that has been cultivated over time at Square Root. I am so in love with this company.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

27. 5

Courtesy of 5

Industry: Professional Services

Employees: 27

U.S. revenue: $11,258,159

Headquarters: Irving, Texas

Employees say:

“Every day is dedicated to changing our industry and challenging what’s possible. By keeping this in the limelight and hiring like minded individuals we have created a fun environment where everyone is challenged.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

28. Texas Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Worth

Courtesy of Texas Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Worth

Industry: Health Care

Employees: 268

U.S. revenue: $25,181,541

Headquarters: Fort Worth, Texas

Employees say:

“Everyone smiles and greets everyone including other employees, patients, and visitors. When people love their job, it shows in their actions, and you can definitely feel it here at Texas Rehab.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

29. T And T Consulting Services

Courtesy of T And T Consulting

Industry: Information Technology

Employees: 100

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Falls Church, Virginia

Employees say:

“The welcoming nature of this company has been a very unique experience for me. Everyone here has been kind and helpful and made this company a fun and safe place to work. That’s what I find truly unique about this company.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

30. OJO Labs

Courtesy of OJO Labs

Industry: Information Technology

Employees: 40

U.S. revenue: $120,000

Headquarters: Austin, Texas

Employees say:

“We take hiring very seriously and work to hire only the best. ‘Only Hire Great’ is one of our guiding principles. As a result of this, we have a workplace where everyone is trusted and given autonomy on how and when to get their work done.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.