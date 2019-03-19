The 80 Best Companies to Work For in Texas

This year’s best companies to work for in Texas represent a wide array of industries—from financial services to hospitality. Fortune research partner Great Place to Work has divided this year’s list into 50 large companies, such as Edward Jones and Hilton, and 30 small and medium-sized companies. Take a look at the full list below and take a look at the methodology here.
Top Large Companies
(Scroll down for the top small & medium companies.)
1. Edward Jones
Industry: Financial Services & Insurance
Employees: 43,851
U.S. revenue: $7,135,000,000
Headquarters: St. Louis, Missouri
Employees say:
“Edward Jones empowers employees to do their best and do what needs to be done without micromanaging and over complicating things. We are able to take care of our clients who are part of the Edward Jones family and have personal connections with them.”
2. Hilton
Industry: Hospitality
Employees: 55,522
U.S. revenue: Confidential
Headquarters: McLean, Virginia
Employees say:
“Hilton always appreciates my feedback and gives me opportunities to make changes and offer ideas to better procedures and implement new policies. We are also encouraged to THRIVE and take time off for personal life for the good of work-life balance.”
3. Power Home Remodeling
Industry: Construction
Employees: 2,461
U.S. revenue: $52,000,000
Headquarters: Chester, Pennsylvania
Employees say:
“Leadership truly cares about you as a person. They will check in if they feel you’re unhappy and try to fix whatever issues you may have with management or the company. They give you all the resources to be as successful at the job as you want to be.”
4. Kimley-Horn
Industry: Professional Services
Employees: 3,074
U.S. revenue: $809,211,161
Headquarters: Raleigh, North Carolina
Employees say:
“People genuinely care about each other and the work environment is very collaborative. Superiors take time to invest in the development of their people, trust young staff with a lot of responsibility, and are always available to help along the way.”
5. T-Mobile
Industry: Telecommunications
Employees: 51,359
U.S. revenue: $37,490,000,000
Headquarters: Bellevue, Washington
Employees say:
“They don’t just talk about how much they appreciate employees, you genuinely feel it with the energy from the top down to the front line and across all divisions of our organization. People genuinely enjoy what they do and are rewarded accordingly.”
6. Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, LLP
Industry: Professional Services
Employees: Confidential
U.S. revenue: $751,090,443
Headquarters: San Francisco, California
Employees say:
“I like the fact that there is open communication with management at all levels and that they actually listen. There is such a wonderful team approach here that you can’t help but be enthusiastic about it.”
7. NVIDIA
Industry: Information Technology
Employees: 6,542
U.S. revenue: $1,274,000,000
Headquarters: Santa Clara, California
Employees say:
“NVDIA employees work together as a team. Everyone is willing to help others out. It’s a fast paced, exciting place to work. Employees fell like they are working for a company that is changing – and will continue to change – the world for the better.”
8. Cisco
Industry: Information Technology
Employees: 37,289
U.S. revenue: $29,070,000,000
Headquarters: San Jose, California
Employees say:
“Cisco works to keep employees comfortable and free to work in a way that each individual is motivated. Cisco has an open mind to what works best for each employee as long as the work is done well. They have given us freedom and trust.”
9. SAP America
Industry: Information Technology
Employees: 19,157
U.S. revenue: $8,551,000,000
Headquarters: Newtown Square, Pennsylvania
Employees say:
“SAP is very progressive as far as embracing new technologies and more supportive of diversity than any company I’ve ever worked for.”
10. Alston & Bird
Industry: Professional Services
Employees: 1,606
U.S. revenue: $781,757,944
Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia
Employees say:
“Very professional atmosphere and awesome people work here. Company is very supportive of its employees and gives a lot back to the community.”
11. Hyatt Hotels
Industry: Hospitality
Employees: 35,062
U.S. revenue: $3,748,000,000
Headquarters: Chicago, Illinois
Employees say:
“Observing our Leadership Committee, they really do care about others and never get complacent with what we have. Employees are involved in our Engagement throughout the hotel to guide where the team is going and empowered to jump on board and help.”
12. Marriott International
Industry: Hospitality
Employees: 133,238
U.S. revenue: $18,054,000,000
Headquarters: Bethesda, Maryland
Employees say:
“At Marriott you are exposed to so many facets of business; which is great for someone still figuring our their career path and wants to be involved in a few different disciplines. You are as riddled with opportunity as you try to be!”
13. FedEx
Industry: Transportation
Employees: 296,474
U.S. revenue: $40,780,000,000
Headquarters: Memphis, Tennessee
Employees say:
“Extremely diverse workforce. Employees are truly treated fairly when It comes to work-life balance and are always well taken care of when adverse situations arise in personal life.”
14. Slalom
Industry: Professional Services
Employees: 5,536
U.S. revenue: Confidential
Headquarters: Seattle, Washington
Employees say:
“Slalom invests financially and psychologically in diversity, always seeking to ensure all races, ages, genders and backgrounds are represented in project teams. More than any other company I’ve seen, we truly believe diversity is needed for success.”
15. Intuit Inc.
Industry: Information Technology
Employees: 6,939
U.S. revenue: Confidential
Headquarters: Mountain View, California
Employees say:
“They put employees first and try to provide for every need we have in order for us to focus on doing our best work. I am challenged to innovate and think beyond what is possible, which continually helps me develop myself and my skills.”
16. David Weekley Homes
Industry: Construction
Employees: 1,649
U.S. revenue: Confidential
Headquarters: Houston, Texas
Employees say:
“The people from top to bottom are great and easy to talk to, the benefits received as an employee can’t be matched, and the constant community outreach make it a company I hope I am with for a long period of time.”
17. Camden Property Trust
Industry: Real Estate
Employees: 1,624
U.S. revenue: $925,000,000
Headquarters: Houston, Texas
Employees say:
“My career and personal growth matters to my supervisor, her supervisor, etc. Camden wants people to stay with the company and grow and take the company into the future. Their actions encourage us to grow and become the next executives.”
18. Encompass Health – Homecare and Hospice
Industry: Healthcare
Employees: Confidential
U.S. revenue: $783,300,000
Headquarters: Dallas, Texas
Employees say:
“Each employee embodies our mission and strives to provide A Better Way to Care in everything we do from caring for our patients, being involved in our communities and ensuring our employees have the support they need and recognition they deserve.”
19. Texas Health Resources
Industry: Healthcare
Employees: 22,395
U.S. revenue: $4,700,000,000
Headquarters: Arlington, Texas
Employees say:
“The environment and core values of Texas Health Resources are incredibly empowering. I’m truly blessed to work for an organization that not only provides for my livelihood but ensures I have all the resources/tools to be successful in my job.”
20. Fisher Investments
Industry: Financial Services
Employees: 2,508
U.S. revenue: Confidential
Headquarters: Camas, Washington
Employees say:
“Our vetting process in hiring talent doesn’t just focus on a role, but for a long-term career here at Fisher, which is evident from all of the senior management that came from entry level roles when they began their career here at Fisher.”
21. Dropbox
Industry: Information Technology
Employees: Confidential
U.S. revenue: Confidential
Headquarters: San Francisco, California
Employees say:
“What sets Dropbox apart is its lack of political maneuvering and “accomplishment hoarding” in the hopes of moving up a ladder. The cohesive, “let’s-get-it-done-together” environment is what I love more than anything else about working here.”
22. BH Management Services
Industry: Real Estate
Employees: 2,101
U.S. revenue: $500,000,000
Headquarters: Des Moines, Iowa
Employees say:
“Executives ask about my children and celebrate their accomplishments. Time off is never denied. Training is freely given and encouraged. Every member of the team is recognized and rewarded for a team accomplishment, proving that every member matters.”
23. The Cheesecake Factory
Industry: Hospitality
Employees: 38,030
U.S. revenue: $2,260,502,000
Headquarters: Calabasas Hills, California
Employees say:
“It’s a place where I can go directly to my CEO, challenge his ideas, and fight for what I believe and be heard and acknowledged even when we don’t agree. Leadership has a deep care for my well-being while challenging me to be even more effective.”
24. Stryker
Industry: Manufacturing & Production
Employees: 17,122
U.S. revenue: $9,059,000,000
Headquarters: Kalamazoo, Michigan
Employees say:
“Employees are given freedom to be their best selves. If we have an idea, Stryker is usually willing to hear us out or let us try it. The organization is lined up behind its employees and our customers. I can be myself here.”
25. KPMG
Industry: Professional Services
Employees: 30,373
U.S. revenue: $8,958,000,000
Headquarters: New York, New York
Employees say:
“Freedom to manage my own time, flexibility to work remotely when needed, knowledgeable resources and team members, and an ample number of challenges to prove my skills and further grow in my career.”
26. Nationwide
Industry: Financial Services & Insurance
Employees: 31,766
U.S. revenue: $43,900,000,000
Headquarters: Columbus, Ohio
Employees say:
“I have never worked for a company that focuses on engagement and associate empowerment like Nationwide does. I truly believe the company wants us to be happy at work and in our home life and does the best to help find a balance.”
27. Ryan LLC
Industry: Professional Services
Employees: 1,613
U.S. revenue: Confidential
Headquarters: Dallas, Texas
Employees say:
“The company has done a great job over the years soliciting suggestions and implementing new ideas and benefits to be ‘best in class’. They are committed to improving, and have done so every year that I have been here.”
28. Protiviti
Industry: Professional Services
Employees: 2,550
U.S. revenue: Confidential
Headquarters: Menlo Park, California
Employees say:
“Protivity has a really inclusive & people-oriented culture and genuinely works to provide meaningful work and to deliver value to our clients, which is reflected in our high retention of employees and clients.”
29. PrimeLending
Industry: Financial Services & Insurance
Employees: 2,902
U.S. revenue: Confidential
Headquarters: Dallas, Texas
Employees say:
“I love how management is straightforward and to the point, there is no guessing on what is expected. They care about us as individuals and recognize good work. This is my work home and family. I can’t say enough good about it!”
30. Burlington Stores
Industry: Retail
Employees: 35,015
U.S. revenue: $6,110,043,000
Headquarters: Burlington, New Jersey
Employees say:
“Everyone has made me feel very welcome here and makes an effort to ask me how I’m doing everyday. I feel very comfortable talking about things happening in my life. Here at this store I would say we are one big family who truly cares about everyone.”
31. Progressive Insurance
Industry: Financial Services & Insurance
Employees: 35,833
U.S. revenue: Confidential
Headquarters: Mayfield Village, Ohio
Employees say:
“Our people are simply our most valuable asset! Everyone can be themselves, we celebrate diversity that you can see and that you can’t see below the surface. This enables us to deliver a better product and service to our customers.”
32. Atlassian
Industry: Information Technology
Employees: Confidential
U.S. revenue: $312,514,000
Headquarters: San Francisco, California
Employees say:
“The culture, work environment, and technology. We act as a team and want to help each other succeed. We support and help each other get things done. We encourage exploring new technologies and creativity to be innovative, which is cool and fun.”
33. REI
Industry: Retail
Employees: 12,925
U.S. revenue: $2,622,776,000
Headquarters: Kent, Washington
Employees say:
“The work culture is really open, relaxed and welcoming to individuals from all walks of life. Stress is kept at a minimum and management is willing to adjust to help individuals establish a sustainable work-life balance.”
34. NuStar Energy
Industry: Transportation
Employees: 1,300
U.S. revenue: $1,406,626,000
Headquarters: San Antonio, Texas
Employees say:
“Volunteer work is encouraged and supported financially. We have been supported in our work in a local charity for over fifteen years. Upper management comes out for site visits to meet the employees and listen to ideas to improve our work site.”
35. Bank of America
Industry: Financial Services
Employees: 175,176
U.S. revenue: Confidential
Headquarters: Charlotte, North Carolina
Employees say:
“This place is more than just a place to accomplish a business goal. The company encourages taking care of your family needs, involvement in affinity groups, and in giving back to the community. They do not just pay lip service.”
36. Insight Global LLC
Industry: Professional Services
Employees: 2,923
U.S. revenue: $1,930,000,000
Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia
Employees say:
“There is so much room for growth. From day one, they let you know that if you want to do well and be successful here you can, and that has held true. I have pushed myself and had my managers push me and got promoted quickly and have grown so much.”
37. Hillcorp
Industry: Manufacturing & Production
Employees: 1,938
U.S. revenue: Confidential
Headquarters: Houston, Texas
Employees say:
“This company is very entrepreneurial and is willing to think outside the box to get things done. We are willing to push back against the status quo and are able to achieve more than our peers as a result.”
38. First American Financial Corporation
Industry: Financial Services & Insurance
Employees: 12,353
U.S. revenue: $5,465,435,578
Headquarters: Santa Ana, California
Employees say:
“I have had more opportunity for advancement in this company than any other I have worked at. I also have been able to be involved in many projects to help give direct input to initiatives that will help create solutions for the company as a whole.”
39. Oliver Wyman Group
Industry: Professional Services
Employees: Confidential
U.S. revenue: $766,400,000
Headquarters: New York, New York
Employees say:
“Everyone is given the opportunity to complete their work without being micro-managed. Creative “outside of the box” ideas are welcome. This company is full of people who work in specific industries that are unique and cutting edge.”
40. CarMax
Industry: Retail
Employees: 24,978
U.S. revenue: Confidential
Headquarters: Richmond, Virginia
Employees say:
“The company overall is very transparent and it is very easy to discuss issues or concerns with managers in any department. Overall, this company cares about its employees and embodies many good values that make it a great place to work.”
41. Five Guys
Industry: Hospitality
Employees: 9,658
U.S. revenue: $1,436,521,620
Headquarters: Lorton, Virginia
Employees say:
“The versatility of the employees; everyone knowing each station and not being just stuck on one station is essential to the company’s success.”
42. Capital One Financial
Industry: Financial Services
Employees: 42,685
U.S. revenue: $25,837,000,000
Headquarters: McLean, Virginia
Employees say:
“They really invest in improvement of the whole person, not just professional growth. There are so many opportunities to take in different perspectives to grow in both your job and your community.”
43. HP Inc.
Industry: Information Technology
Employees: 13,206
U.S. revenue: Confidential
Headquarters: Palo Alto, California
Employees say:
“There is something called the HP way and it embodies that every individual is valued, encouraged to make meaningful decisions, and has an open door to management. The company is a team and working on achieving goals together.”
44. Kforce
Industry: Professional Services
Employees: 2,419
U.S. revenue: $1,358,940,000
Headquarters: Tampa, Florida
Employees say:
“Amazing work-life balance, fun dress-up days, community involvement in the form of a Culture Committee, Contests, music, video games, and team building events. We just have an amazing team who truly love working together.”
45. Activision Blizzard
Industry: Media
Employees: Confidential
U.S. revenue: Confidential
Headquarters: Confidential
Employees say:
“I have never been to a place so engaged with ensuring people can express themselves. The workplace is extremely casual in look, but very professional in operation. There is definitely a sense that we are one team pushing for a common goal.”
46. Cadence
Industry: Electronics
Employees: 2,874
U.S. revenue: $829,400,000
Headquarters: San Jose, California
Employees say:
“The work environment allows more creative thinking. We have the freedom to innovate and seek guidance with creativity. The needs of customers are often unique, so we have to come up with unique ways to implement and use the products to help them.”
47. USAA
Industry: Financial Services & Insurance
Employees: 33,786
U.S. revenue: $30,016,000,000
Headquarters: San Antonio, Texas
Employees say:
“The work environment allows more creative thinking. We have the freedom to innovate and seek guidance with creativity. The needs of customers are often unique, so we have to come up with unique ways to implement and use the products to help them.”
48. Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc.
Industry: Financial Services & Insurance
Employees: 1,663
U.S. revenue: Confidential
Headquarters: Houston, Texas
Employees say:
“Management communicates with employees about future plans and expectations. I feel appreciated by management thanks to the excellent resources available to help me be successful in my position.”
49. Old Navy
Industry: Retail
Employees: 53,756
U.S. revenue: $7,238,000,000
Headquarters: San Francisco, California
Employees say:
“Old Navy holds its values and people at the highest level in the retail industry. At the core of the company is a genuine care for people that will set Old Navy apart and keep it a Great Place to Work for years to come!”
50. Goldman Sachs
Industry: Financial Services
Employees: Confidential
U.S. revenue: $19,564,530,000
Headquarters: New York, New York
Employees say:
“Diversity is part of the fabric of our company (ethnic, lifestyle, age, etc.). I love working in a company that celebrates different cultures and lifestyles and finds strength in the diversity of its people.”
Small & Medium Companies
1. Pariveda Solutions
Industry: Information Technology
Employees: 595
U.S. revenue: $110,450,816
Headquarters: Dallas, Texas
Employees say:
“Pariveda offers a safe space to grow your career. Not only with the Expectations Framework, but through mentorship, you can openly discuss your goals in an honest and open way, even if it’s not aligned with the offerings we have to offer.”
2. AppFolio, Inc.
Industry: Engineering
Employees: 754
U.S. revenue: $143,803,000
Headquarters: Goleta, California
Employees say:
“AppFolio’s company culture makes it the absolute best place to work. Asking questions and helping your co-workers is encouraged and considered “normal” here. Employees are empowered to further their careers and reach their full potential.”
3. RigUp
Industry: Information Technology
Employees: 149
U.S. revenue: Confidential
Headquarters: Austin, Texas
Employees say:
“Autonomy is a HUGE at RigUp. Everyone feels like they can forward business-aligned ideas, be empowered by the organization to execute, and not only have a major impact within the company but across an entire industry.”
4. WP Engine
Industry: Information Technology
Employees: 421
U.S. revenue: Confidential
Headquarters: Austin, Texas
Employees say:
“We are truly treated and cared for as individuals with lives, not assets or numbers. They trust us with really important and high level information that gives us great insight into how we are doing as a company. This is truly a GREAT place to work.”
5. Venterra Realty Management Company
Industry: Real Estate
Employees: 450
U.S. revenue: $211,000095
Headquarters: Houston, Texas
Employees say:
“This company constantly promotes a healthy and fun culture. I always feel supported by my superiors, and feel connected to other managers. The Dallas Region is great about getting all the properties together to build relationships.”
6. CyrusOne
Industry: Real Estate
Employees: 418
U.S. revenue: $672,000,000
Headquarters: Dallas, Texas
Employees say:
“The people genuinely care about each other and we really do pull together to help each other. This sense of “do what is right” is passed down from the executive team. We are empowered to make things happen and to improve how things are done.”
7. Granite Properties, Inc.
Industry: Real Estate
Employees: 149
U.S. revenue: $228,082,000
Headquarters: Plano, Texas
Employees say:
“Granite Properties has a great culture that starts at the top. We have a culture of transparency that provides a safe environment for everyone to work in and allows everyone to ask questions about the company.”
8. OnPrem Solution Partners
Industry: Professional Services
Employees: 156
U.S. revenue: $29,000,000
Headquarters: Los Angeles, California
Employees say:
“The company cares that individuals enjoy the projects they are working on and are able to meet their career goals as well as the goals of the company.”
9. Cirrus Logic
Industry: Electronics
Employees: 888
U.S. revenue: Confidential
Headquarters: Austin, Texas
Employees say:
“People are exceptionally willing to help each other. They want everyone to succeed. Also everyone is very approachable. Management is very down to earth and gives everything to us straight.”
10. CWS Apartment Homes LLC
Industry: Real Estate
Employees: 778
U.S. revenue: $25,681,596
Headquarters: Austin, Texas
Employees say:
“They really do make sure their employees are genuinely happy and satisfied. They have great programs and benefits in place to help stay fit and healthy. The national day of caring is also a wonderful event they have to give back to our communities.”
11. Campus Life and Style
Industry: Real Estate
Employees: 308
U.S. revenue: $94,305,953
Headquarters: Austin, Texas
Employees say:
“The involvement of everyone from leasing professionals from other properties to our VPs make this such a unique and great place to work. I truly feel that our thoughts and ideas are considered and usually implemented if they work for our market.”
12. Donato Technologies
Industry: Information Software
Employees: 65
U.S. revenue: $3,560,000
Headquarters: Dallas, Texas
Employees say:
“Donato is an employee-oriented firm. They value employees and their career progress. They are always helpful and support you.”
13. Eagle Creek Therapy Services
Industry: Aging Services
Employees: 89
U.S. revenue: Confidential
Headquarters: Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas
Employees say:
“Eagle Creek is very ethical company. When I have a concern, they are easily accessible and always listen to my concerns and help me to resolve these issues.”
14. Funeral Directors Life
Industry: Financial Services & Insurance
Employees: 175
U.S. revenue: $275,890,198
Headquarters: Albilene, Texas
Employees say:
“I’m always grateful to be a part of a team/company that truly values people over numbers. I know that I matter as an individual. Our company regularly looks for ways to bless the employees and invest in their lives.”
15. 49 Financial
Industry: Financial Services & Insurance
Employees: 101
U.S. revenue: $8,567,974
Headquarters: Austin, Texas
Employees say:
“This company feels more like a family than a workplace. I’ve developed deep friendships with my colleagues and am grateful for them. I’ve worked in multiple places and never found anything like this.”
16. January Digital
Industry: Financial Services & Insurance
Employees: 32
U.S. revenue: $7,159,424
Headquarters: New York, New York
Employees say:
“We have a really strong emphasis on giving back to the community through company Community Days. Everyone steps out of the office on one Friday per month and together we perform an act of community service.”
17. Qualbe Marketing Group
Industry: Advertising
Employees: 61
U.S. revenue: $14,133,772
Headquarters: Haltom City, Texas
Employees say:
“Qualbe employees actually WANT to hangout with each other after the workday. Employees invite each other to their kid’s birthday parties, their own adult sporting team events, etc. We actually like being around each other in and outside of work.”
18. Ameriflex
Industry: Financial Services & Insurance
Employees: 162
U.S. revenue: Confidential
Headquarters: Carrollton, Texas
Employees say:
“I like the autonomy that I have. I have the freedom to tackle problems in innovative ways. Management is trusting and treat us like adults that are capable of working without looking over our shoulders and micromanaging us.”
19. Credera
Industry: Professional Services
Employees: 275
U.S. revenue: Confidential
Headquarters: Addison, Texas
Employees say:
“The people and culture make Credera a great place to work. Management gives a lot of trust and responsibility to employees, regardless of level, believing that they have the potential to do an excellent job.”
20. Silicon Labs
Industry: Engineering
Employees: 849
U.S. revenue: Confidential
Headquarters: Austin, Texas
Employees say:
“The company has an understandable strategy and the right people in place to make it happen. Employees are given the tools to meet and exceed the requirements of the job and the flexibility to do so without sacrificing their personal lives.”
21. City Credit Union
Industry: Financial Services
Employees: 131
U.S. revenue: $25,715,058
Headquarters: Dallas, Texas
Employees say:
“City Credit Union has taken me in and allowed me to use my potential to benefit the company. The encouragement and listening ear here at City CU is amazing and creates great workers who want to work.”
22. QEO Insurance Group
Industry: Financial Services & Insurance
Employees: 73
U.S. revenue: Confidential
Headquarters: Irving, Texas
Employees say:
“The positive attitude of every employee always has amazed me. You never speak with anyone who doesn’t tell you they appreciate you. It truly makes it all worth it. This is an awesome work environment.”
23. AdAction Interactive
Industry: Advertising & Marketing
Employees: 41
U.S. revenue: Confidential
Headquarters: Denver, Colorado
Employees say:
“AdAction gives everyone an open and even playing field to succeed and participate and it is refreshing and motivating. Just months into my time here, I could own projects, make decisions, and participate in meetings about the future of the company.”
24. ThousandEyes
Industry: Information Software
Employees: 215
U.S. revenue: Confidential
Headquarters: San Francisco, California
Employees say:
“Amazing people and culture. We feel cared for by management as human beings first and employees second.”
25. 3 Men Movers
Industry: Transportation
Employees: 34
U.S. revenue: $27,000,000
Headquarters: Houston, Texas
Employees say:
“We’re given plenty of time to volunteer, which means we have a direct impact with the community in which we serve. We also have direct communication with the CEO and can offer suggestions as to what works and what doesn’t work.”
26. Square Root
Industry: Information Software
Employees: 43
U.S. revenue: Confidential
Headquarters: Austin, Texas
Employees say:
“People are absurdly intelligent yet humble. I have made friends here that will last a lifetime and it’s because of the inclusive, build-each-other-up culture that has been cultivated over time at Square Root. I am so in love with this company.”
27. 5
Industry: Professional Services
Employees: 27
U.S. revenue: $11,258,159
Headquarters: Irving, Texas
Employees say:
“Every day is dedicated to changing our industry and challenging what’s possible. By keeping this in the limelight and hiring like minded individuals we have created a fun environment where everyone is challenged.”
28. Texas Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Worth
Industry: Health Care
Employees: 268
U.S. revenue: $25,181,541
Headquarters: Fort Worth, Texas
Employees say:
“Everyone smiles and greets everyone including other employees, patients, and visitors. When people love their job, it shows in their actions, and you can definitely feel it here at Texas Rehab.”
29. T And T Consulting Services
Industry: Information Technology
Employees: 100
U.S. revenue: Confidential
Headquarters: Falls Church, Virginia
Employees say:
“The welcoming nature of this company has been a very unique experience for me. Everyone here has been kind and helpful and made this company a fun and safe place to work. That’s what I find truly unique about this company.”
30. OJO Labs
Industry: Information Technology
Employees: 40
U.S. revenue: $120,000
Headquarters: Austin, Texas
Employees say:
“We take hiring very seriously and work to hire only the best. ‘Only Hire Great’ is one of our guiding principles. As a result of this, we have a workplace where everyone is trusted and given autonomy on how and when to get their work done.”
