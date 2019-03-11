Apple's 'Show Time' Invite Teases a Possible Video Streaming Service Announcement for March 25

Apple sent out invitations to reporters and analysts on Monday, inviting them to attend an event at the Steve Jobs Theater on March 25 in Cupertino, Calif. While the iPhone maker is notoriously tight-lipped before its product launches, the invitations offered one possible hint: “It’s show time.”

Much of the speculation around the event has focused on a possible video streaming service that would provide original content for people to watch on their Apple devices, along with several other streaming subscription options targeting cord cutters. Apple is also expected to share more information about a possible “Netflix for news” service that would allow people to pay a monthly fee to consume news from participating outlets, without having to buy one subscription per outlet, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Apple has been dealing with the reality of slowing iPhone sales for months, which means a focus on new services could be vital to growing its business. When it comes to selling iPhones, Apple hasn’t been able to grab the market share it wanted in China, and has struggled in the U.S., where people are holding onto their smartphones for an average of 32 months, up from 25 months the previous year, according to a 2018 report from NPD Connected Intelligence.

However, it’s possible Apple may announce at least one new updated piece of hardware into the March 25 event. The lower-end, $329 iPad hasn’t had a refresh since last March. Apple typically saves big news about its flagship product, the iPhone, for launch events every September.

While the event is invite-only, anyone will be able to tune into the live stream at 10 a.m. PT on Apple’s website, where Tim Cook, who also goes by Tim Apple after a video of President Donald Trump mistakenly calling him that went viral, will kick off the festivities.