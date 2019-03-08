International Women's Day

I will admit that I was skeptical at first, so I read the column looking for a twist, a rhetorical sleight of hand. Instead, I found analysis informed by sharp observations and in-person reporting and rooted in moral and spiritual thinking. At its core, it’s an endorsement of Ta-Nehisi Coates’s groundbreaking Atlantic piece, “The Case for Reparations.” But Brooks shows his work. “One way to capture it is to say that the other divides are born out of separation and inequality, but the racial divide is born out of sin,” he says. The sin of slavery has infected society and has been passed down through the generations. “It is a collective debt that will have to be paid,” he says. You may not be down with reparations, but this is an extraordinary example of how to change one’s mind in public, and I appreciate him for it.