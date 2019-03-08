Chelsea Manning Is Back in Jail After She Refuses to Testify on Wikileaks

Former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning is back in jail.

U.S. District Judge Claude Hilton ordered her to be held in jail until she testifies or the grand jury finishes its work.

Manning refused to testify before the grand jury that is currently investigating Wikileaks, due to objections around the secrecy of the grand jury process, noting that “these secret proceedings tend to favor the government.”

Manning further claimed that she had already told them everything she knows at her court martial. “All of the substantive questions pertained to my disclosures of information to the public in 2010—answers I provided in extensive testimony, during my court martial in 2013,” she said.

After refusing to answer questions, Manning told the judge that she “will accept whatever you bring upon me.”

Manning had previously been sentenced to 35 years for leaking military intelligence records to Wikileaks. Former President Barack Obama commuted her sentence after she served seven in 2017.