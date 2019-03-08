Bill Shine Is Leaving the White House for the Trump 2020 Campaign

White House deputy chief of staff Bill Shine, formerly co-president of Fox News, is resigning to take a senior advisor position with the Trump 2020 re-election campaign, the White House announced Friday.

“Bill Shine has done an outstanding job working for me and the administration,” President Donald Trump said in a statement, according to the New York Times. “We will miss him in the White House, but look forward to working together on the 2020 presidential campaign, where he will be totally involved.”

Shine was the sixth person to take on the role of communications director in the Trump administration, following Jason Miller, Sean Spicer, Mike Dubke, Anthony Scaramucci, and Hope Hicks. Despite Trump’s amicable parting statement, Shine never developed a close relationship with the president, says the Times.

Prior to joining the White House last year, Shine resigned from Fox News amid reports that he aided in concealing chairman Roger Ailes’ sexual harassment towards female employees. The president has long had a close relationship with Shine’s former network, hiring a handful of former Fox employees in his administration and inviting host Sean Hannity on stage with him at a rally.