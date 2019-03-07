Tim Cook Just Changed His Twitter Name to Tim Apple

During an American Policy Advisory Board meeting Wednesday night President Trump called Apple CEO Tim Cook “Tim Apple,” and it looks like Cook is leaning into the new nickname.

On Thursday, Cook changed his name to Tim Apple on Twitter, technically just Tim with an Apple computer emoji at the end. Since the emoji is an Apple symbol, rather than an emoji approved by unicode, it’s also only visible on Apple devices. If you’re looking at his profile on a Windows computer or Android phone, you’re likely to see some sort of fail image in its place:

Oh look, Tim Cook changed his name to Tim ☐ for everyone who doesn't own an Apple device. And the fans go wild. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/Ve8PfquHgB — Jeff Gordon (@urbanstrata) March 7, 2019

The fact that people with Androids can't even be a part of the joke (because the emoji shows up as a box for them) adds even more to this tweet's legend. — Alex Whitcomb (@AlexWhitcomb) March 7, 2019

Trump was seated beside Cook at the board meeting on Wednesday where the mistake initially happened.

During the meeting he said that Cook had “become a friend.”

“People like Tim, you’re expanding all over and doing things that I really wanted you to do right from the beginning. I used to say, ‘Tim, you gotta start doing it here,’ and you really have you’ve really put a big investment in our country. We really appreciate it very much, Tim Apple,” Trump said.

A video of the entire meeting, including the epic flub, was posted on the White House’s You Tube channel.