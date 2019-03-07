Martha McSally, Ivanka Trump Clearance, Joey Wat: Broadsheet March 7

• McSally’s moment. Speaking at the Senate Armed Services Committee yesterday, Sen. Martha McSally revealed that she was raped by a superior officer while in the Air Force.

McSally—a freshman Republican senator from Arizona and the first woman in the Air Force to fly in combat—made the statement at a hearing about preventing sexual assault in the military. She said that she did not report the attack at the time because she did not trust the system to protect her.

From the New York Times:

“I thought I was strong, but felt powerless,” Ms. McSally said, pausing periodically throughout her remarks as she sought to maintain composure. “The perpetrators abused their position of power in profound ways.”

McSally, who has previously talked about being sexually abused in high school, said the Air Force attack caused her to consider leaving the armed forces. “Like many victims, I felt the system was raping me all over again,” she said. “But I didn’t quit, I decided to stay.”

Her testimony leaves little doubt about how serious a problem sexual assault in the military was and is—and how vital it is that the failings be addressed. It also suggests that even congresswomen are feeling increasingly empowered to tell their #MeToo tales: McSally’s appearance comes on the heels of Sen. Joni Ernst’s (R–Iowa) revelation that she’s a survivor of rape and other abuse. But perhaps most powerfully, McSally’s words convey just how much fortitude it takes to keep moving forward after such an attack. Her strength is evident not just in her decision to stay in the Air Force, but in her will to go on to break boundaries—and, years later, to share her story with the world.