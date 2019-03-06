Add another achievement to celebrate during Women’s History Month: an all-woman spacewalk.

That milestone is set to occur March 29 at the International Space Station.

NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Christina Koch will take part in the spacewalk that is part of Expedition 59, as well as Jackie Kagey who will be the spacewalk flight controller. There will also be at least two women supporting them on the ground: lead flight director Mary Lawrence and NASA engineer Kristen Facciol.

Facciol tweeted about the all-female spacewalk on March 1, writing, “I just found out that I’ll be on console providing support for the FIRST ALL FEMALE SPACEWALK with @AstroAnnimal and @Astro_Christina and I can not contain my excitement!!!!”

I just found out that I’ll be on console providing support for the FIRST ALL FEMALE SPACEWALK with @AstroAnnimal and @Astro_Christina and I can not contain my excitement!!!! #WomenInSTEM #WomenInEngineering #WomenInSpace — Kristen Facciol (@kfacciol) March 1, 2019

The spacewalk will be Koch’s first spaceflight and McClain’s first time outside the International Space Station since arriving in early December last year. It is scheduled to last approximately seven hours.