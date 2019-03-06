Kylie Jenner, SNC-Lavalin, Equal Pay: Broadsheet March 6

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Kylie Jenner’s a billionaire, Hillary Clinton is not running in 2020, and equal pay scores a win against the Trump admin. Have a wonderful Wednesday.
EVERYONE'S TALKING
• Equal pay FTW. Back in 2017, the Trump administration stopped a planned Obama-era rule that would have required companies to submit data on worker pay by race, ethnicity, and gender. The move was part of a larger effort to roll back the progressive policies of the previous president, and it garnered perhaps outsize attention because Ivanka Trump, self-described champion of working women, threw her support behind it.
In halting the pay reporting policy, Neomi Rao, then Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs administrator (and yes, now Trump’s nominee to replace Brett Kavanaugh at the appellate court level), said the requirement was “enormously burdensome” for business.
A federal judge, it turns out, isn’t convinced. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in D.C. ruled on Monday that the administration had failed to demonstrate the burden Rao had described and ordered the government’s data collection to proceed.
The policy requires employers with at least 100 workers to disclose pay data by race and gender, adding to what they already report to the EEOC on an existing form called the EEO-1. Under Obama, the EEOC had planned to publish aggregate data for the public. When the policy was first introduced, the Obama White House said it would lay “important groundwork for progress toward achieving equal pay” by encouraging employers to evaluate their current pay practices. But industry groups, including the Chamber of Commerce, pushed back, saying the reporting would cost firms $1.3 billion collectively (compared to the EEOC’s $25 million estimate) and invite litigation.
The National Women’s Law Center, which sued the Trump administration for rolling back the rule alongside other groups, called Monday’s decision “a victory for equal pay.”
As equal pay advocates celebrate this win, it’s worth noting just how much the gender pay reporting landscape has changed. Since the Trump administration first scrapped the policy, nations like the U.K. and France have implemented and adopted—respectively—their own reporting rules, more firms have voluntarily identified and closed their gender pay gaps, and some companies—notably Citi—have gone public with their pay gap data; shareholders are pressuring more employers to follow suit.
The Trump administration could appeal Chutkan’s decision, but revisiting the “burden” argument may be hard to do since the kind of data the rule seeks to unearth is now flowing ever more freely.
ALSO IN THE HEADLINES
• No Clinton 2020. It’s official: Hillary Clinton is not running for president in 2020. Clinton confirmed it with the decisive words “I’m not running” during an interview with a Westchester local news station Monday.
Fortune
• Kongrats, Kylie. Kylie Jenner, 21, has reportedly become the youngest self-made billionaire in history—beating Mark Zuckerberg by two years. There’s certainly room to quibble with the technical definition of “self-made,” but Kylie Cosmetics is worth an estimated $900 million. Jenner owns the whole company and her net worth aside from the makeup business puts her over the $1 billion mark.
Forbes
• The R. Kelly interview. In a dramatic new interview with CBS’s (incredibly composed) Gayle King, singer R. Kelly denies the sexual abuse allegations against him. “I didn’t do this stuff! This is not me!” he says. King’s sit-down with two young women who currently live with the singer will air on Friday.
CBS
• Trudeau’s troubles. In the latest development in the political scandal engulfing Justin Trudeau and Canada, Treasury Board President Jane Philpott resigned Monday. Philpott cited her “ethical responsibilities” as Trudeau faces growing scrutiny over accusations that his administration pressured former Canadian Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould into easing up on the prosecution of engineering firm SNC-Lavalin.
Fortune
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Caroline von der Groeben joins the board of Zumper. Darla Anderson joins the board of Glu Mobile. Shanique Bonelli-Moore will be executive director of inclusion for UTA. At CBS, Jeanne Mau was promoted to SVP, entertainment diversity and inclusion. Jessica Mendoza will be a baseball operations adviser for the New York Mets while staying on as an ESPN Sunday Night Baseball broadcaster.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
• By design. At Fortune‘s Brainstorm Design summit in Singapore on Monday, Facebook VP of Product Design Margaret Gould Stewart talked about the huge impact of small changes to Facebook’s interface, given its enormous user base. “There’s a lot of rigor associated with exploring the possibilities, using all kinds of insights,” she said. It’s all about “trying to bring as much wisdom as we can” to the process.
Fortune
• Some advice for TripAdvisor… TripAdvisor is again accused of promoting hotels where customers have reported sexual assaults by staff. The company told one woman who wanted to warn others of what happened that to do so, she had to leave a first-person review with the details of her assault.
Fortune
• Ice (hockey) princess. Girls who want to ice skate don’t have to follow the figure-skating route anymore. More girls are playing hockey, with enrollment surging 25% from five years ago. “Not every young lady wants to be an ice princess,” says the managing director of one skating club.
Wall Street Journal
• See ya later, alligator. Louise Trotter took over Lacoste as creative director in October—the first woman to oversee the legacy brand. In one of her first interviews since then, the former head of women’s wear for Calvin Klein describes her plans to revamp the brand as “going beyond the alligator.”
New York Times
