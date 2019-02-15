• Pushed on pay. When Citigroup disclosed its global median gender pay gap of 29% last month, the bank isolated itself as the only firm in the U.S. to make such a revelation—and the only one to take heat for it.

Well, maybe not for long.

Arjuna Capital, the same activist investor group that prodded Citi to release its pay gap figures, is now urging a whole swath of other companies to do the same, including Facebook, Google parent Alphabet, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Adobe, Amazon, Intel, Wells Fargo, MasterCard, and American Express.

The push from Arjuna is reminiscent of the U.K. government’s requirement, effective last year, that firms publicly publish their gender pay gaps. The approach of targeting a firm’s median pay gap—meaning comparing women’s versus men’s compensation across the entire firm, rather than within a single job—is often criticized for unfairly penalizing companies that may have, for instance, a disproportionate share of women in lower-paying service jobs, even if it has women in leadership positions, too.

To that criticism, Natasha Lamb, director of equity research and shareholder engagement at Arjuna Capital, told the Washington Post: “What people are paid is a reflection of their value to the company, and who the company values.”

We also know now that public scrutiny on this front does, in fact, prompt change. As Kristen reported last month, a study of companies in the wake of a Danish law requiring employers to report gender pay gaps found that, over five years, the companies that had to disclose the information were able to shrink their gaps, while the wage disparities of those that did not stayed in place.

Lamb also characterizes the data as a starting point: “Investors want a baseline from which to measure progress.”

That argument also seemed to resonate with Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat: “You really have to get below it,” he said of the pay gap last month. “You can’t fix it until you get below it and until you acknowledge what it is.”

Washington Post

—

