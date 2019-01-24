Bryan Singer, Sheila Jackson Lee, Gawker: Broadsheet January 24

• Still minding the gap. Claire, who’s still braving the snow in Davos for the World Economic Forum, brings us a new report that adds fascinating context to a story we flagged earlier this week—Citi’s recent decision to publish its gender pay gap.

In an interview, Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat, who is also attending the Swiss confab, discussed the bank’s decision to reveal that, as a whole, women at the firm globally earn 29% less than men. While Citi isn’t legally required to disclose its global gaps, it does have to answer to its investors—including Arjuna Capital, which last year convinced the bank to publish first its “adjusted” pay gap (which showed that men and women with the same job title, education, and experience earned roughly the same pay), and then its firm-wide, unadjusted gap—i.e. that jarring 29%.

The unadjusted figure is “an ugly number on the surface,” admitted Corbat. But, he added, “you can’t fix it until you get below it and until you acknowledge what it is.” What that 29% reveals, he says, is that the firm has an “imbalance at the senior job and leadership level,” Corbat said. In other words: men hold the high-level, high-paid jobs, while women are concentrated lower on the corporate ladder, where pay is less. Citi is now attempting to chip away at the disparity by setting a goal of hitting 40% women at the assistant VP to MD level in the U.S. by the end of 2021, bringing on more “balanced” classes of new hires, and looking at new policies to curb the attrition of promising women.

Citi’s actions strike me as worth dwelling on for a couple reasons. First, this is not the last we’re going to hear of the importance of unadjusted vs. adjusted pay gaps. From a personal perspective, I think a lot of women tend to focus on the latter. That’s understandable: What could be more infuriating than learning that the guy sitting across the office—with your same title, responsibilities, and experience—is earning more than you? But consider the ways in which the unadjusted gap, too, directly affects your career and compensation prospects. A big unadjusted gap says that even if you and that same guy make identical salaries right now, things are likely to look very different for the two of you in, say, five or ten years. In a company with a significant median gap, he’s likely to get many opportunities for promotions and pay bumps that will never come your way.

The Corbat interview also underlines the importance of new research published in Harvard Business Review, which looks at what happens when companies are required to report their gender pay disparities—because, let’s face it, not all companies are going to follow Citi down the path of voluntary disclosure. The researchers studied a group of companies in the wake of a new Danish law that required employers with more than 35 employees to report their gender pay gaps. They found that, over five years, the companies that had to disclose the information were able to shrink their gaps, while the wage disparities of those that did not stayed in place. The employers that shared their pay gap data also experienced other improvements, including an increase in the number of women hired and promoted.

The gender pay gap is a big and persistent problem. And while we still have no perfect strategy for closing it once and for all, these stories demonstrate that measuring the gap from multiple perspectives—and sharing that information with the world—is an essential first step.