Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said that she will not run seek the democratic nomination for president in 2020 during an interview with News 12 Westchester on Monday.

“I’m not running, but I’m going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe,” Clinton told the local news station. But the former New York senator said she plans to be active and has already met with some of the potential Democratic hopefuls before they formally declared their candidacy. The list includes Senators Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, and former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper.

Clinton also made it clear that she will actively try to help defeat Donald Trump, who bested her in 2016. “People need to understand that in many cases, they were sold a bill of goods,” she said. “We can’t take anything for granted. We have to work really, really hard to make our case to the American people, and I’m gonna do everything I can to help the Democrats win back the White House.”

This settles what has been an open question for months. Clinton advisor Mark Penn said that she was planning a run. Former George W. Bush speechwriter Matt Latimer speculated to Politico that she would run after the shattering loss in 2016.

When asked during the interview if she would run for any office—including New York governor or New York City mayor—Clinton replied, “I don’t think so.” She also said, “I care deeply about the future of New York and so, again, I’m gonna do what I can to help support candidates and causes that I think are continuing to make New York a better and better place.”