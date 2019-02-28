The 70 Best Companies to Work For in the Bay Area

This year’s list of best companies to work for in the Bay Area features a large number of tech companies, as one would expect. But the annual list, compiled by Fortune research partner Great Place to Work, does feature some variety as well. This year’s list, compiled after thousands of Bay Area workers were surveyed, is topped by hospitality companies Hilton and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. But the list doesn’t just feature larger names—smaller firms are represented as well. To learn more about them, read below.

Large Companies

1. Hilton

U.S. headquarters: McLean, VA

Industry vertical: Hospitality

Number of U.S. employees: 55,522

Total worldwide revenue: $9,140,000,000

Employees say:

“Hilton is like my second home where respect and trust is always available to each member of the family. Hilton recognizes and rewards employee’s efforts and achievements, and consistently ensures that every employee knows their work is meaningful.”

2. Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco, CA

Industry vertical: Hospitality

Number of U.S. employees: 9,069

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential

Employees say:

“It’s difficult in life to find a community where you can truly feel comfortable being yourself. Since day 1, Kimpton has always felt like a safe and welcoming place. In a society where people are constantly ridiculed, Kimpton is a sanctuary.”

3. Workday

U.S. headquarters: Pleasanton, CA

Industry vertical: Information Technology

Number of U.S. employees: 6,706

Total worldwide revenue: $2,100,000,000

Employees say:

“Genuinely an employee-first company. We take great care to make sure the employees feel like they have what they need to get their job done, as well as what they need to support their life outside of work.”

4. Stryker Corporation

U.S. headquarters: Kalamazoo, MI

Industry vertical: Manufacturing & Production

Number of U.S. employees: 17,122

Total worldwide revenue: $12,444,000,000

Employees say:

“From the start I was given opportunities with the right level of guidance and mentorship to ensure I was set up for success. What’s more, the relationships I’ve formed over the years have turned colleagues into some of my best friends.”

5. Salesforce

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco, CA

Industry vertical: Information Technology

Number of U.S. employees: 20,113

Total worldwide revenue: $10,480,000,000

Employees say:

“The Ohana spirit is what makes Salesforce different. The executive team overall believes and practices Ohana. At the end of the day, you get the best work out of people when you treat them fairly.”

6. Cooley LLP

U.S. headquarters: Palo Alto, CA

Industry vertical: Professional Services

Number of U.S. employees: 1,942

Total worldwide revenue: $1,072,079,000

Employees say:

“Cooley’s emphasis on and support for teamwork and a cooperative/collaborative culture goes way beyond the rhetoric – it becomes the predominant attitude and way of work/life to the point where it is ingrained, assumed and natural.”

7. Zillow

U.S. headquarters: Seattle, WA

Industry vertical: Information Technology

Number of U.S. employees: 3,542

Total worldwide revenue: $1,076,800,000

Employees say:

“Everybody’s work is visible. Good work is truly appreciated. Sincere care about people, feel good at work. Not just talk, a real action on company values. Great for women engineers. Truly welcomes diversity.”

8. Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, LLP

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco, CA

Industry vertical: Professional Services

Number of U.S. employees: Confidential

Total worldwide revenue: $974,792,926

Employees say:

“There is a high level of transparency in terms of strategy and performance; and a high degree of focus on innovation and collaboration. Employees are encouraged to suggest new ways of doing things and contributions and ideas are celebrated.”

9. Slalom, LLC.

U.S. headquarters: Seattle, WA

Industry vertical: Professional Services

Number of U.S. employees: 5,536

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential

Employees say:

“People are encouraged to be themselves and the office celebrates the unique facets of San. Francisco while still keeping a global focus. They are truly an exemplary model of consulting that encourages ALL employees to develop new and innovative ideas.”

10. KPMG LLP

U.S. headquarters: New York, NY

Industry vertical: Professional Services

Number of U.S. employees: 30,373

Total worldwide revenue: $26,400,000,000

Employees say:

“The feeling of community. KPMG is small enough yet that you feel like you certainly know not just your team, but much of the firm. We have done a great job of building a culture of collaboration and mutual support. I plan on staying for a long time.”

11. Cisco

U.S. headquarters: San Jose, CA

Industry vertical: Information Technology

Number of U.S. employees: 37,289

Total worldwide revenue: $49,330,000,000

Employees say:

“Their are incredible people who are willing to help everywhere you look at Cisco. You have the ability to build your own career and respect to do it with flexibility needed — like work from home and choose your own schedule.”

12. Adobe

U.S. headquarters: San Jose, CA

Industry vertical: Information Technology

Number of U.S. employees: 9,415

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential

Employees say:

“I have been treated as an equal from day one by all members of my organization. The diversity here in age, race and gender, are some of the best I’ve seen at companies in the Bay Area. There is a reason people tend to have long careers here.”

13. Perkins Coie, LLP

U.S. headquarters: Seattle, WA

Industry vertical: Professional Services

Number of U.S. employees: 2,144

Total worldwide revenue: $785,997,317

Employees say:

“I find the culture at the firm very open, friendly and tolerant. I never feel uncomfortable personally, and can always express my views. When decisions are made, they are explained and it is clear that management is very thoughtful and open minded.”

14. Deloitte

U.S. headquarters: New York, NY

Industry vertical: Professional Services

Number of U.S. employees: 59,397

Total worldwide revenue: $38,800,000,000

Employees say:

“Deloitte’s innovative entrepreneurial spirit provides ample opportunity for professional growth and reinvention. It is a great place to have a career if you are ambitious, diligent, curious and have a passion for global business services.”

15. Intuit Inc.

U.S. headquarters: Mountain View, CA

Industry vertical: Information Technology

Number of U.S. employees: 6,939

Total worldwide revenue: $5,964,000,000

Employees say:

“Strong focus on employees. We have great benefits and great facilities and employee survey results are taken very seriously. Also executive leadership, CEO in particular, is first rate. There is a strong focus on doing what’s right for our customers.”

16. Dropbox

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco, CA

Industry vertical: Information Technology

Number of U.S. employees: Confidential

Total worldwide revenue: $1,106,800,000

Employees say:

“Above all, Dropbox is a great place because people genuinely care about each other here. Even after growing in size, it still feels like a very closely knit place. People are driven, motivated and hold themselves to a very high standard.”

17. NVIDIA

U.S. headquarters: Santa Clara, CA

Industry vertical: Information Technology

Number of U.S. employees: 6,542

Total worldwide revenue: $9,714,000,000

Employees say:

“There is a unique culture at Nvidia and it is an exciting place to work. Everyone is encouraged to think differently and we all genuinely care about the Company and the people. We all feel part of the success.”

18. New Relic

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco, CA

Industry vertical: Information Technology

Number of U.S. employees: Confidential

Total worldwide revenue: $355,000,000

Employees say:

“This company truly holds our 5 embodied core value traits: bold, authentic, accountable, passionate, connected. Managers help associates succeed and take steps to get to the next level in their career and also encourage work/life balance.”

19. Box, Inc.

U.S. headquarters: Redwood City, CA

Industry vertical: Information Technology

Number of U.S. employees: 1,712

Total worldwide revenue: $506,100,000

Employees say:

“We have an incredibly passionate and involved CEO who stays connected to all levels of the business and ensures our values are maintained. People are encouraged to bring their true self to work and not conform to any ideal standard.”

20. Atlassian

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco, CA

Industry vertical: Information Technology

Number of U.S. employees: Confidential

Total worldwide revenue: $619,936,000

Employees say:

“It is such a welcoming community that values us as employees and values our friends and family. I love how open and honest this company is, how we are encouraged to do what we believe is right, and the values Atlassian holds and takes seriously.”

21. SAP America Inc.

U.S. headquarters: Newtown Square, PA

Industry vertical: Information Technology

Number of U.S. employees: 19,157

Total worldwide revenue: $26,980,000,000

Employees say:

“SAP offers opportunity to everyone regardless of race, sexual orientation, disabilities including autism. That is truly amazing to be in an environment where everyone is not only accepted but celebrated.”

22. Swinerton Incorporated

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco, CA

Industry vertical: Construction & Real Estate

Number of U.S. employees: 1,705

Employees say:

“As an employee-owned organization our people are our greatest assets. Being able to truly rely on one another across the organization is a simple but unique aspect that Swinerton maintains.”

23. Accenture

U.S. headquarters: New York, NY

Industry vertical: Professional Services

Number of U.S. employees: 49,901

Total worldwide revenue: $34,850,182,000

Employees say:

“Accenture has a sincere focus on diversity with regard to gender, race, sexuality etc. I feel that the company has a great deal of talented people with amazing ideas and that they take great strides to foster creativity within the organization.”

24. Sunrise Senior Living

U.S. headquarters: Confidential

Industry vertical: Confidential

Number of U.S. employees: Confidential

Employees say:

“This is a very mission driven company and people really do come first. I have been given the opportunity to advance my career and people throughout the organization recognize my contributions. I feel very much a part of this company.”

25. Rosendin Electric

U.S. headquarters: San Jose, CA

Industry vertical: Construction

Number of U.S. employees: 1,114

Total worldwide revenue: $1,541,818,092

Employees say:

“Overall the executive leadership is very easy to approach and talk to and is very receptive of new ideas from others. This has made me feel like an integral part of the company and drives me to continue to do everything I can to help it succeed.”

26. Nugget Market, Inc.

U.S. headquarters: Woodland, CA

Industry vertical: Retail

Number of U.S. employees: 1,937

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential

Employees say:

“Super fun place to work! I can really be myself when I work here. Nugget does a great job in creating a family culture, one where you feel almost “at home” when ever at work. Corporate does a great job putting on fun things for us to do.”

27. Arista Networks

U.S. headquarters: Santa Clara, CA

Industry vertical: Information Technology

Number of U.S. employees: Confidential

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential

Employees say:

“It is always amazing to see how much people care about what they do. There is always a focus on doing a task the best it can be done without egos getting in the way. It is a very fair workplace and I genuinely enjoy working with the people here.”

28. Keysight Technologies

U.S. headquarters: Santa Rosa, CA

Industry vertical: Electronics

Number of U.S. employees: 4,647

Total worldwide revenue: $3,249,090,606

Employees say:

“Company often demonstrates strong commitment to employees, backed up by concrete action, not just lip service. After the Santa Rosa fires, company ensured all affected were accounted for, had material help, housing, and a job guarantee.”

29. Ernst & Young LLP

U.S. headquarters: New York, NY

Industry vertical: Professional Services

Number of U.S. employees: 45,739

Total worldwide revenue: $31,400,000,000

Employees say:

“I have had the opportunity to have multiple careers without ever leaving EY. That is the reason that I am a long time employee. This demonstrates an incredible investment by EY in its people.”

30. Sunrun

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco, Confidential

Industry vertical: Other

Number of U.S. employees: 4,053

Total worldwide revenue: $529,699,000

Employees say:

“I find Sunrun to be a very collaborative environment. My team to be supportive and my managers give me a great deal of autonomy. I love that Sunrun is developing cutting edge projects and involves new employees in its decision-making.”

31. Cadence

U.S. headquarters: San Jose, CA

Industry vertical: Electronics

Number of U.S. employees: 2,874

Total worldwide revenue: $1,943,000,000

Employees say:

“Cadence truly cares about employees, and the employees care about each other. This is evident from the programs that are put in place based on our feedback. Everyone has a voice and feedback is genuinely listened to and acted on.”

U.S. headquarters: Palo Alto, CA

Industry vertical: Information Technology

Number of U.S. employees: 13,206

Total worldwide revenue: $52,000,000,000

Employees say:

“People treat each other with dignity and respect. Executive leaders are approachable, open and truly embrace the importance of diversity and inclusion in our workplace. As a result of that, we have greater innovation and a winning culture.”

33. Recreational Equipment, Inc. (REI)

U.S. headquarters: Kent, WA

Industry vertical: Retail

Number of U.S. employees: 12,925

Total worldwide revenue: $2,622,776,000

Employees say:

“REI is an amazing company to work for and they really strive make sure that employees have a balanced life outdoors. This is so important because we are able to bring back genuine stories about our adventures and share them with coworkers/customers.”

34. Bright Horizons Family Solutions

U.S. headquarters: Watertown, MA

Industry vertical: Education & Training

Number of U.S. employees: 21,064

Total worldwide revenue: $1,740,904,000

Employees say:

“Bright Horizons provides a warm, friendly work environment filled with a diverse group of devoted people that genuinely love the work they do. Working with children is a uniquely demanding job and I have learned from each individual I work with.”

35. Genentech

U.S. headquarters: South San Francisco, CA

Industry vertical: Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals

Number of U.S. employees: 14,279

Total worldwide revenue: $20,812,000,000

Employees say:

“Genentech has been an extraordinary place to work. The onsite day-care, gym and a flexible work schedule couldn’t be better. Genentech’s commitment to sustainability and social values also makes me proud to be a part of the organization.”

Small & Medium Companies

1. Asana

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco, CA

Industry vertical: Information Technology

Number of U.S. employees: 298

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential

Employees say:

“Asana empowers their employees to make change and create new ideas. This is great because it allows employees to have a direct impact on where the business is going. Everyone has a say in what happens.”

2. Conviva

U.S. headquarters: Foster City, CA

Industry vertical: Information Technology

Number of U.S. employees: Confidential

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential

Employees say:

“I have a strong feeling of working as a family. The management group cares about people not because we are employees. They are willing to help me not only professionally but also in other personal areas when necessary.”

3. Gusto

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco, CA

Industry vertical: Information Technology

Number of U.S. employees: 600

Employees say:

“Gusto goes above and beyond to make decisions based on our core values. We want work to empower a better life, and this is reflected in our inclusive and thoughtful benefits, a reflection of how Gusto drives decisions with our mission and values.”

4. SurveyMonkey, Inc.

U.S. headquarters: San Mateo, CA

Industry vertical: Information Technology

Number of U.S. employees: Confidential

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential

Employees say:

“SurveyMonkey has an amazing set of values and the company as a whole reiterates the importance of living up to them, for the benefit of our customers, employees and business. Great work is appreciated and every employee can be their own self.”

5. HoneyBook

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco, CA

Industry vertical: Information Technology

Number of U.S. employees: 69

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential

Employees say:

“HoneyBook is an incredibly people-focused company, which starts with the founders. Every decision we’ve made comes back to our core values: People come first, we go the extra mile, we love what we do, we are fearless, we are family.”

6. Cumulus Networks

U.S. headquarters: Mountain View, CA

Industry vertical: Information Technology

Number of U.S. employees: 127

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential

Employees say:

“The leadership is very open and honest about the operating business details. Strategy, unhappy customers, customer success stories, investors, partnerships and opportunies are all discussed with equal openness and candor.”

7. ENGEO Incorporated

U.S. headquarters: San Ramon, CA

Industry vertical: Engineering

Number of U.S. employees: 223

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential

Employees say:

“People have a passion about doing the best they can. They do it everyday. That applies inside and outside the company. Engeo has done a excellent job of hiring people that fit and make the workplace better for all.”

8. Chegg

U.S. headquarters: Santa Clara, CA

Industry vertical: Information Technology

Number of U.S. employees: Confidential

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential

Employees say:

“The genuine care that everyone, including management, gives to each employee is unique in a company this size. I really feel that Chegg lives up to the values we’ve set together as a company, it’s not just lip service.”

9. Front

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco, CA

Industry vertical: Information Technology

Number of U.S. employees: 70

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential

Employees say:

“There is room for career growth, we have twice yearly off-sites to build cross-team relationships, we practice radical candor and give feedback so that everyone can learn and improve. It all comes from how much everybody cares about each other.”

10. Collective Health

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco, CA

Industry vertical: Financial Services & Insurance

Number of U.S. employees: 411

Employees say:

“The mission at Collective Health unites and motivates our team to be an exceptional company working to change how we understand, navigate and pay for health care in the US. The team is very diverse and includes talent from a variety of backgrounds.”

11. Shipt

U.S. headquarters: Birmingham, AL

Industry vertical: Information Technology

Number of U.S. employees: 485

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential

Employees say:

“Everyone at the company has the opportunity to move/get promoted to other roles! Also, the amount of trust that employees are getting from managers are great, which results in a high amount of autonomy and productivity.”

12. Sumo Logic, Inc.

U.S. headquarters: Redwood City, CA

Industry vertical: Information Technology

Number of U.S. employees: 339

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential

Employees say:

“Sumo culture is seen and felt globally, and differentiates us in how we attract, retain and grow people here. Transparency, no politicking, taking risks without being afraid of failure epitomizes Sumo values and why people love being here.”

13. UserTesting

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco, CA

Industry vertical: Information Technology

Number of U.S. employees: 243

Total worldwide revenue: $44,665,000

Employees say:

“This culture is hands-down the best one that I’ve ever been a part of. One of the 5 core values is “Be Kind” and this is something that I’ve seen first-hand with every person that works here. People here genuinely care for one another.”

14. LiveRamp

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco, CA

Industry vertical: Information Technology

Number of U.S. employees: Confidential

Total worldwide revenue: $220,100,000

Employees say:

“LiveRamp is willing to take risks on people once they’re hired – it’s a great place to switch roles and try new jobs. There are many opportunities to try your hand at a new role. This makes it a great place to expand your skillset.”

15. Thumbtack, Inc.

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco, CA

Industry vertical: Information Technology

Number of U.S. employees: 563

Employees say:

“An amazing team that’s smart, passionate, and humble. When I joined the team it was much smaller, about 40 people and I’m super excited that we’ve maintained this throughout the explosive growth of the company.”

16. Roblox Corporation

U.S. headquarters: San Mateo, CA

Industry vertical: Media

Number of U.S. employees: 399

Employees say:

“This is truly an amazing place to work. Challenging projects keep things fun. Management always listens to what you have to say. You can see the impact your work has on our users. Coworkers are intelligent and a pleasure to work with.”

17. Ripple

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco, CA

Industry vertical: Other

Number of U.S. employees: 235

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential

Employees say:

“I’ve never before been at a company where everyone has a clear sense of mission, and what the shared goal is. That is obvious from day one. I also love my coworkers, and they make me happy to come to work every day (along with the work itself).”

18. Tanium

U.S. headquarters: Emeryville, CA

Industry vertical: Information Technology

Number of U.S. employees: 602

Total worldwide revenue: $202,577,000

Employees say:

“Ideas and creativity and drive are all appreciated here. It’s the best run startup I’ve ever participated in. Management is passionate about keeping their employees long term. I don’t feel worked too hard, and I feel really appreciated.”

19. Care Indeed, Inc.

U.S. headquarters: Menlo Park, CA

Industry vertical: Aging Services

Number of U.S. employees: 385

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential

Employees say:

“The people at Care Indeed are very welcoming and supportive. Everyone is always willing to lend a helping hand and listen. We value and respect each other. We are there for our team not just in good times but most especially in times of adversity.”

20. Sage Intacct

U.S. headquarters: San Jose, CA

Industry vertical: Information Technology

Number of U.S. employees: 428

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential

Employees say:

“The ability to work remotely and the support for work life balance are both huge benefits. Having the executive team and management sit in the same areas as other employees reinforces a true open door policy and makes them more approachable.”

21. Sauce Labs

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco. CA

Industry vertical: Information Technology

Number of U.S. employees: 152

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential

Employees say:

“We foster an environment that promotes people learning new skills and pushing themselves. The company is responsible to our investors but is focused on customers and employees. We are running a healthy business and that is important.”

22. Borrego Solar

U.S. headquarters: San Diego, CA

Industry vertical: Engineering

Number of U.S. employees: 286

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential

Employees say:

“Borrego has a supportive and innovative culture. People here are given the tools to succeed and clearly defined goals but not micromanaged on how to get there. Our company’s leadership is smart, friendly, and approachable.”

23. ShareThis, Inc

U.S. headquarters: Palo Alto, CA

Industry vertical: Advertising & Marketing

Number of U.S. employees: 63

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential

Employees say:

“The spirit of collaboration and teamwork is palpable. Every place I’ve worked has claimed these core values, but ShareThis embodies it. Everyone truly can make an impact and ideas are welcomed from any person in any department.”

24. Forward

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco, CA

Industry vertical: Health Care

Number of U.S. employees: Confidential

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential

Employees say:

“Management is incredibly transparent and this ensures that everyone feels included and instills trust and confidence throughout the organization. Culture is a major focus for the organization and special care is taken with each new hire.”

25. ZUORA

U.S. headquarters: San Mateo, CA

Industry vertical: Information Technology

Number of U.S. employees: 632

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential

Employees say:

“Great leadership in the company that is always looking for new and improved benefits to give to its employees. I also love the ZEO culture where you can stand up and help make anything happen. This is not only encouraged, but also rewarded.”

26. Unity Technologies

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco, CA

Industry vertical: Information Technology

Number of U.S. employees: 596

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential

Employees say:

“Unity really knows how to 1) take care of their employees, 2) hire managers that know how to lead the organization, and 3) position itself well in the market. I am very proud to work here and the benefits are great.”

27. Rainforest QA

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco, CA

Industry vertical: Other

Number of U.S. employees: 96

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential

Employees say:

“Management truly values employees and fosters a safe and friendly working environment. The remote culture is quite unique and successful, something I really appreciate about the organization. Out of everywhere I have worked, it’s hands-down the best.”

28. Alpine Investors

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco, CA

Industry vertical: Financial Services & Insurance

Number of U.S. employees: 33

Employees say:

“I love the way that we celebrate the accomplishments of everyone on the team. Everyone feels proud of the work they do and we have various opportunities throughout the year to tell “Hero Stories” of how individuals have stepped up!”

29. Coupa Software

U.S. headquarters: San Mateo, CA

Industry vertical: Information Technology

Number of U.S. employees: 490

Total worldwide revenue: $186,780,000

Employees say:

“Great balance, in my opinion, of rewarding and incentivizing hard work and performance without requiring extremely long work weeks, and also supporting and fostering a fun work environment.”

30. Blue Beyond Consulting

U.S. headquarters: Castro Valley, CA

Industry vertical: Professional Services

Number of U.S. employees: 27

Total worldwide revenue: $4,362,574

Employees say:

“Blue Beyond has the most talented, compassionate, adaptable, intelligent, capable, generous, solicitous people I’ve ever had the pleasure to call my colleagues. We “learn for a living” and it’s our mission to “create the future we yearn for.””

31. Striim

U.S. headquarters: Palo Alto, CA

Industry vertical: Information Technology

Number of U.S. employees: 49

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential

Employees say:

“From the management team down, there is a culture of respect. Regardless of who you are or what your role is, your opinion matters and is taken into account as we steer this ship through the tumultuous start-up waters.”

32. Roofstock, Inc.

U.S. headquarters: Oakland, CA

Industry vertical: Information Technology

Number of U.S. employees: 83

Total worldwide revenue: $10,000,000

Employees say:

“Hands-off management style along with a super-friendly culture allows us to function freely. It has helped build my confidence to make decisions without having to wait for for an approval hierarchy.”

33. Blue matter LLC

U.S. headquarters: South San Francisco, CA

Industry vertical: Professional Services

Number of U.S. employees: 31

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential

Employees say:

“It truly feels like a small community or even a secondary family. We have tons of little celebrations and gatherings, from a 30-minute burrito birthday lunch to out-of-state team building events. The atmosphere is very relaxed.”

34. Pacific Union International

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco, CA

Industry vertical: Real Estate

Number of U.S. employees: 219

Total worldwide revenue: $206,000,000

Employees say:

“Great flexibility, a fast pace, ever changing environment with many opportunities to grow and learn with the freedom to be creative. Fully competent management team who I truly believe in to take the Company to the next level!”

35. RiseSmart

U.S. headquarters: San Jose, CA

Industry vertical: Professional Services

Number of U.S. employees: 92

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential

Employees say:

“They strive for inclusion and transparency. I’ve never worked anywhere else that has had the level of across-the-board competence, collaboration, commitment to innovation, and true desire for excellence as RiseSmart.”

Methodology

To determine the 2019 Best Workplaces in the Bay Area, Fortune partnered with the people analytics firm Great Place to Work® to analyze anonymous survey feedback from more than 30,000 Bay Area employees.

Employees responded to over 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a Great Place to Work For All™. Eight-five percent of the evaluation is based on what employees say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. Great Place to Work analyzes these experiences relative to each organization’s size, workforce make up, and what’s typical in their industry and in the Bay Area.

The remaining 15 percent of the rank is based on an assessment of all employees’ daily experiences of innovation, the company’s values, and the effectiveness of their leaders, to ensure they’re consistently experienced.

To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard. To ensure companies had a sufficient Bay Area presence, at least 5% of the survey respondents at large companies and at least 20% of the survey respondents in small and medium companies needed to be from the Bay Area. Companies with 10 to 999 people were considered for the small and medium category; companies with 1,000 employees or more were considered for the large category.

To find out more about how to become Great Place to Work Certified™ or to apply to this or other Best Workplaces lists, visit greatplacetowork.com.