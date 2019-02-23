In U.S.-China Conflict, Tariff Man is Morphing into Monty Hall

President Trump’s Friday Oval Office meeting with Chinese vice premier Liu He generated a flurry of news about the progress of U.S.-China trade talks. Here’s what we learned:

That’s a lot to digest. Parsing the larger context is harder still. If nothing else, Trump’s recent tweets and public statements on U.S.-China trade negotiations suggest trade hawks like Lighthizer and Peter Navarro are losing ground. Bruised by his futile stand-off with Democrats over funding for a border wall with Mexico, vexed by the imminent release of the Mueller report, and weighing his chances for re-election in 2020, Trump needs a win. Tariff Man is morphing into Monty Hall.

The true enigma of U.S.-China talks is Trump’s shifting position on Huawei Technology, China’s telecommunications equipment giant. For months White House officials have insisted U.S. demands that Canada extradite Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou to the U.S. on fraud charges, and subsequent Justice Department indictments against Huawei for violating U.S. sanctions policies and stealing technology secrets of U.S. companies are matters of law, and therefore on a “separate track” from trade negotiations. On Thursday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed Huawei as a threat to U.S. relations with Europe.

That tough talk is beginning to sound like a bluff. As I noted in Data Sheet Wednesday, Germany has nixed U.S. demands that it ban Huawei from its 5G network, and security officials in America’s closest security ally, the United Kingdom, now say they can “manage” the risk of buying telecom equipment from Huawei. Investor’s Business Daily argues: “The problem is, Huawei is way ahead in developing next-generation 5G technology. The U.S. isn’t even close. And other nations want 5G. Now.”

Trump’s recent tweets on 5G (and 6G!) make it clearer than ever that he is so keen for a trade deal that he is willing to offer clemency to Meng—and grant U.S. market access for Huawei—as a sweetener to close the trade deal.