Lyft IPO, YouTube Ads, Qualcomm Troubles: CEO Daily for February 21, 2019

Good morning.

I’m at the Lake Nona Impact Forum this morning in balmy Florida, which has been spared the storm that is shutting down much of the rest of the U.S.

The focus of the forum: wellness. You may wonder why that’s a topic for CEO Daily. But Deloitte CEO Cathy Engelbert provided an unambiguous answer. In today’s economy, your employees are your most important asset. And “investing in the well-being of those employees,” she said, “is ultimately good for both our people and our business.” Deloitte employs 100,000 people—75% of them millennials—and Engelbert said she has worked to elevate wellbeing to a top priority by encouraging family leave, flexible schedules, telecommuting, healthy snacks and monitoring things like hours worked, commute times, nights spent in hotels, and unused vacations.

One key learning, she said, is that you “can’t outsource well-being to HR.” She cited a survey of workers who, when asked who had the greatest impact on their happiness at work, cited coworkers (59%), direct managers (31%), C-suite leaders (8%), and only then HR (2%).

No surprise, given her commitment, that Deloitte is one of the star members of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list. It’s one of a handful of companies to land on the list at least 20 times. You can find the full 2019 list, out last week, here. Other 20-year companies: Goldman Sachs, Four Seasons, Marriott, Genentech, EY, and REI.

Tomorrow morning, I’ll be interviewing another CEO who prioritizes wellness—Target’s Brian Cornell. Cornell is coming off a stunningly successful holiday season, with a 5.7% increase in same-store sales, driven in part by the success of its in-store and curbside pickup program for online purchases. If a focus on wellness helps produce those kind of results, it’s worth paying attention to.

More news below.