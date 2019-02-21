Apple and Goldman Sachs Are Developing a Credit Card With Special iPhone Features

Apple is getting into the banking business, according to a new report.

The iPhone maker has teamed up with Goldman Sachs and together, the companies will release a joint credit card to consumers later this year, The Wall Street Journal is reporting, citing sources. The credit card will ostensibly be used like any other plastic, but come with iPhone-based features baked into the Wallet app in Apple’s iOS to attract customers, the Journal‘s sources said. Those Wallet features could include budgeting services, the ability to see card rewards, and more.

The apparent pairing between the companies was first rumored last year. Apple and Goldman Sachs are both seeking new revenue streams from consumers and capitalizing on Apple’s massive iPhone installed base could be one way for them to do it quickly. However, neither Apple nor Goldman Sachs have historically focused their efforts in consumer credit cards, which may or may not create some growing pains when the card launches.

To allay some of those fears, Goldman Sachs is investing $200 million into call centers and payment processing, according to the Journal‘s sources. Apple has decided to use MasterCard’s payment network and cardholders could stand to receive 2% cash back when they make a purchase, according to the report. Instead of using travel perks and other techniques used by other credit card companies, the Journal‘s sources say Apple and Goldman Sachs are betting on iPhone integration to boost adoption.

Apple and Goldman Sachs haven’t yet chosen an official launch date. The companies will reportedly begin testing the card with their employees soon. The success or failure of that testing could ultimately affect its eventual release.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment on the report. Apple did not immediately respond to a Fortune request for comment.