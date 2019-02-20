Term Sheet -- Wednesday, February 20

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

Let’s check in with the IPO market.

So far this year, only seven IPOs have come to market, which is down 70.8% from the 24 that priced on or before Feb. 19, 2018, according to market intelligence firm IHS Markit. Although a number of tech companies have pledged to go public in 2019, nothing major has happened yet. Next week will mark a 17-week drought since the last tech IPO.

With this information in mind, I read a new Wall Street Journal report on IPOs with great interest. The Securities and Exchange Commission has a new plan that could help boost the number of public companies. The agency unveiled yesterday a proposal that that would let all companies — not just small, emerging ones — “test the waters” and confidentially discuss potential IPO plans with investors before committing to the IPO process.

What does this mean? Companies would be able to discuss securities offerings with sophisticated investors (such as asset managers & institutional firms) in order to identify information that is important to such investors and gauge market interest before formally announcing a public offering.

SEC Chairman Jay Clayton has made it his prerogative to make it easier and more appealing for companies to go public — especially given that the number of public companies has fallen by nearly 50% since the late 1990s.

“Extending the test-the-waters reform to a broader range of issuers is designed to enhance their ability to conduct successful public securities offerings and lower their cost of capital, and ultimately to provide investors with more opportunities,” Clayton said in a written statement to the WSJ.

PODCASTING BOOM: If you’re keeping an eye on the podcasting industry, it seems like there’s new developments every day. Vox Media is expanding its partnership with Stitcher, which is one of the biggest end-to-end podcast companies, to produce a new technology news podcast from Recode as part of a multi-million dollar deal, according to Axios. The news comes weeks after Spotify announced it would buy startups a Gimlet and Anchor in hopes of creating a podcasting behemoth. I predict we will see more players pop up in the space with a focus on subscription-based models.