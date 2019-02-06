Angela Ahrendts, OPEC and Russia, Tesla: CEO Daily for February 6, 2019

US President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 5, 2019. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Good morning.

I watched President Trump’s State of the Union address last night so you didn’t have to. Some excerpts related to the economy and business below.

– “In just over two years since the election, we have launched an unprecedented economic boom, a boom that has rarely been seen before. There has been nothing like it.”

– “The U.S. economy is growing almost twice as fast today as when I took office, and we are considered far and away the hottest economy anywhere in the world. “

– “An economic miracle is taking place in the United States, and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics and ridiculous partisan investigations.”

– “I want people to come into our country in the largest numbers ever. But they have to come in legally.”

– “I have great respect for President Xi, and we are now working on a new trade deal with China. But it must include real, structural change to end unfair trade practices, reduce our chronic trade deficit, and protect American jobs.”

– “I know that the Congress is eager to pass an infrastructure bill—and I am eager to work with you on legislation to deliver new and important infrastructure investment, including investments in the cutting edge industries of the future. This is not an option. This is a necessity.”

– “It is unacceptable that Americans pay vastly more than people in other countries for the exact same drugs, often made in the exact same place. This is wrong, unfair, and together we can stop it. And we will stop it fast.”

And then there was this pledge, the likes of which hasn’t been heard in the halls of Congress for half a century:

– “Tonight, we renew our resolve that America will never be a socialist country.”

More news below.