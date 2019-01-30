Apple Music Is Making Its Way to American Airlines Flights

If you’re an Apple Music subscriber with a desire to stream tracks during flights, American Airlines may have you covered.

The airline has partnered with Apple (aapl) to allow Apple Music subscribers to stream the service’s tracks in-flight, Apple announced on Wednesday. The partnership means Apple Music subscribers will be able to connect their devices to American Airlines’ in-flight Viasat satellite Wi-Fi at no charge and stream the service’s more than 50 million songs, playlists, and music videos in the clouds.

Apple Music access is only available to subscribers. Those who want to listen to tracks but don’t have an Apple Music subscription will be out of luck. Apple did say, however, that passengers can sign up for Apple Music from an American Airlines flight and start listening. Apple Music comes with a free three-month trial, so they could technically listen to Apple Music for free on the flight. The offering is available on any Apple Music-ready device, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Android devices, among others.

The partnership between Apple and American Airlines (aal) is part of a broader effort by Apple to bring its streaming-music service to more platforms and attract users who might not otherwise have an interest in the service. Last month, for instance, Apple announced that Apple Music support was coming to the Amazon Echo.

Apple’s American Airlines deal kicks off on Friday.