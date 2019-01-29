Hope Hicks, Ginni Thomas, UAE Awards: Broadsheet January 29

• A first-ever privacy chief. To say Uber has a spotty history with privacy is, well, a vast understatement.

Recall that on occasion, it suggested digging into the personal lives of some of its critics. At one point it tried to hide a massive data breach that affected some 57 million passengers and drivers. And there was that time it illegally obtained the medical records of a woman in India who was raped by an Uber driver.

That all occurred under former CEO Travis Kalanick. Current chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi was hired, in part, to straighten out that mess. And he, in turn, brought in his own privacy clean-up crew. Leading that team is Ruby Zefo, the ride-sharing company’s first-ever chief privacy officer.

As my colleague Danielle Abril reports, the former Intel exec who joined Uber in August, has a huge task ahead of her, but she’s drilled it down to one simple mission: to provide drivers and riders with transparency and to create trust.

In reality, that feel-good goal means giving passengers more options for how much data they share with Uber and providing them with a peek at how their data is used. For instance, one newer privacy feature lets U.S. riders mask their pick-up address so drivers don’t know where riders live and so riders’ home addresses aren’t stored in their user history.

That’s a nod to another one of Zefo’s rather simple philosophies: to let people use the service in a way that puts them at ease.

“There are certain things mandatory to the service—we have to pick you up somewhere,” she told Danielle. “But there are options we can give people. It’s about giving people choices that might make their experiences better.”

Those seem to be logical first steps in the long road to repairing Uber’s reputation, and Zefo, like her boss, appears to be approaching the process from a place of humility. “We made our mistake; we admitted it; we paid our price,” Zefo said. “Now it’s time to change the narrative.”

Fortune