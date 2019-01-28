German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives the 2018 Fulbright Prize for International Understanding, according to the Fulbright Association.

Other winners of the prize include Bill and Melinda Gates, Desmond Tutu, Nelson Mandela, Jimmy Carter, and the organization, Doctors Without Borders.

Time named Merkel person of the year in 2015 and she is scheduled to deliver Harvard’s 2019 commencement address,

With the event taking place on Monday in Berlin, it will be the first time the organization has held the ceremony outside the U.S., the Associated Press reported.

The Fulbright Association, the U.S. alumni organization for the Fulbright Program, selected Merkel “for her remarkable, compassionate leadership and her strong commitment to mutual understanding, international cooperation, and peace.”

Merkel was raised in the former East Germany and holds a doctorate in quantum chemistry. She has been chancellor of Germany since 2005, making her the longest-serving head of government in the EU.

Merkel has positioned herself as an adversary of Donald Trump. She has also been a strong supporter of the EU, stating that “the European Union will remain a project of peace, prosperity and security.” She has been repeated considered one of the most powerful women in the world.