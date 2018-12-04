Ted Baker, GSK Tesaro, Wall Street #MeToo: Broadsheet December 4

• Wall Street walks the gender line. This Bloomberg story, which asserts that the men of Wall Street are “adopting controversial strategies for the #MeToo era and, in the process, making life even harder for women,” blew up my social feeds—and likely yours too.

So, what are those “controversial strategies?” They reportedly range from refusing business dinners with women 35 or younger, to not sitting next to female colleagues on planes, to refusing to meet female employees in rooms without windows. Such Mike Pence-esque behaviors (he refuses to dine alone with women other than his wife) have the potential to mar women’s careers, of course, and according to Bloomberg, “in finance, the overarching impact can be, in essence, gender segregation.”

The reporters spoke to more than 30 senior execs for the piece, though not surprisingly, only one of those three dozen sources agreed to go on the record. While the Bloomberg story’s focus on Wall Street, a notoriously male-dominated field, is unique, this is far from the first we’ve heard of men shifting their professional behavior in response to rising focus on sexual harassment. Take this Lean In survey from earlier this year, which found that male managers are now three times as likely to say they are uncomfortable mentoring women and twice as uncomfortable working alone with a woman compared to the pre-#MeToo era.

Yet I admit that I tend to take these types of reports with a grain of salt. I find it difficult to believe that men who are so skittish around and suspicious of women were ever doing all that much to advance the careers of their female colleagues. Rather, I tend to think that true allies behave more along the lines of one unnamed investment adviser who told Bloomberg that he considered adopting some of these behaviors, only to at last land on a different solution: “‘Just try not to be an asshole.'”

But you tell me, Broadsheet readers—is this a phenomenon we should be paying more attention to? Is it something you’ve experienced or observed in your career? Let me know at Kristen.Bellstrom@fortune.com (and please include your industry and whether it’s okay to use your response—including first name and last initial—in a future edition of the Broadsheet.)

Bloomberg