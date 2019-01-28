Will Apple Have the First Netflix for Gaming?

Attention Apple fanboys and gaming nerds, you might need to get ready to add another subscription service to your Rolodex.

Five different sources told Cheddar on Monday that Apple has been talking to developers for months about launching a subscription service that “would function like Netflix for games.”

However, according to Engadget, other major companies including NVIDIA, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Verizon, to name a few, also have their eyes on the “Netflix for Gaming” prize and have made some moves towards exploring what could be a very lucrative space.

It makes sense that Apple might be throwing its own hat into the ring.

Apple bought Texture, which has been described as a Netflix for magazines, last year. And Tim Cook has been hinting at a streaming internet video service — like making content deals with Oprah Winfrey to show it really means business — as well.

Netflix for gaming fits in that pattern.

Apple plans to launch a gaming subscription service. (Presumably iOS gaming, not console gaming like Microsoft and Google are working on.)https://t.co/j168jEgwCF — Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) January 28, 2019

Although there is little information regarding how much Apple’s gaming service would cost, what it would include, and if it will ever happen. Cheddar reports that Apple could take on a role of publisher to distributors, meaning that it could distribute and market selected games that haven’t been exclusively designed by Apple.