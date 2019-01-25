Trump Donated His 2018 Third-Quarter Salary to an Organization That Funds Alcoholism Research

President Donald Trump has donated $100,000—his salary from the third-quarter of 2018—to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

Trump pledged to refuse the $400,000 salary that comes with being the U.S. president shortly after winning the election. Since then he’s held to his promise, with each quarterly pay going to a different organization.

In 2017, his paychecks went to the National Park Service, the Education Department, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Department of Transportation. The first two checks from 2018 went to the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Small Business Administration, according to The Associated Press.

Now, Trump has donated his third-quarter check from 2018 to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

The president himself never drinks alcohol, but his older brother, Fred Jr., died in 1981 after struggling with alcoholism. Trump said his brother always told him, “don’t drink,” and despite their sometimes rocky relationship, he heeded those words.

“I can honestly say I’ve never had a beer in my life,” Trump once told reporters. “Can you imagine, if I had, what a mess I’d be? I’d be the world’s worst.”

The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism claims to be the largest funder of alcohol research in the world. The organization both supports and conducts research on the impact of alcohol on human health and well-being.