Apple Might Actually Resurrect the iPod Touch in 2019

Apple could be eyeing ways to make the iPod Touch relevant again.

The tech giant is developing a new version of the iPod Touch that would come with a revamped design and improved performance, Japanese Apple-tracking site Macotakara is reporting, citing supply chain sources who claim to have knowledge of its plans. The report, which was earlier obtained by 9to5Mac, is short on details, and Apple has always been secretive about its plans, so it’s possible a new iPod Touch won’t actually launch.

Apple’s iPod was once its most important division and a major contributor to its success. However, after Apple launched the iPhone in 2007 with a music player built-in, the iPod’s popularity waned. Apple discontinued the iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle in 2017 and has been selling the same iPod Touch version since 2015. It’s available for a starting price of $199 for just 32GB of space.

Bringing a new iPod Touch to store shelves now might not matter to many who already use iPhones or other handsets with music players built-in. However, the iPod Touch remains a somewhat popular option for children and others who don’t necessarily want a new smartphone, but want access to apps, music, and more. It’s possible Apple will try to target that market in any update it has planned.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Fortune request for comment on the report.