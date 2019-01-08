All the TV Brands Getting Support for Apple's AirPlay 2

Earlier this week, Apple made headlines when it was announced that the company’s app store will appear on all of its long-time rival Samsung’s SmartTVs.

Now Apple has announced that AirPlay 2 and HomeKit compatibility will also be coming to televisions made by a number of other manufacturers, including LG, Sony, and Vizio.

The feature will allow you to do things like push a movie or document you’re looking at on your phone to the television and enables multi-room audio. For instance, you could pair your television with other AirPlay-compatible devices such a Sonos or Bang & Olufsen speaker, and have all of the devices playing the same song.

AirPlay 2 is coming to a pretty significant number of televisions and speakers. Here’s a rundown of all of the TVs Apple has announced support for:

LG

LG OLED (2019)

LG NanoCell SM9X series (2019)

LG NanoCell SM8X series (2019)

LG UHD UM7X series (2019)

Samsung

Samsung QLED Series (2019 and 2018)

Samsung 8 Series (2019 and 2018)

Samsung 7 Series (2019 and 2018)

Samsung 6 Series (2019 and 2018)

Samsung 5 Series (2019 and 2018)

Samsung 4 Series (2019 and 2018)

Sony

Sony Z9G Series (2019)

Sony A9G Series (2019)

Sony X950G Series (2019)

Sony X850G Series (2019 85″, 75″, 65″ and 55″ models)

Vizio

Vizio P-Series Quantum (2019 and 2018)

Vizio P-Series (2019, 2018 and 2017)

Vizio M-Series (2019, 2018 and 2017)

Vizio E-Series (2019, 2018 and 2017)

Vizio D-series (2019, 2018 and 2017)