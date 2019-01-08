All the TV Brands Getting Support for Apple's AirPlay 2

Earlier this week, Apple made headlines when it was announced that the company’s app store will appear on all of its long-time rival Samsung’s SmartTVs.
Now Apple has announced that AirPlay 2 and HomeKit compatibility will also be coming to televisions made by a number of other manufacturers, including LG, Sony, and Vizio.
The feature will allow you to do things like push a movie or document you’re looking at on your phone to the television and enables multi-room audio. For instance, you could pair your television with other AirPlay-compatible devices such a Sonos or Bang & Olufsen speaker, and have all of the devices playing the same song.
AirPlay 2 is coming to a pretty significant number of televisions and speakers. Here’s a rundown of all of the TVs Apple has announced support for:
LG
LG OLED (2019)
LG NanoCell SM9X series (2019)
LG NanoCell SM8X series (2019)
LG UHD UM7X series (2019)
Samsung
Samsung QLED Series (2019 and 2018)
Samsung 8 Series (2019 and 2018)
Samsung 7 Series (2019 and 2018)
Samsung 6 Series (2019 and 2018)
Samsung 5 Series (2019 and 2018)
Samsung 4 Series (2019 and 2018)
Sony
Sony Z9G Series (2019)
Sony A9G Series (2019)
Sony X950G Series (2019)
Sony X850G Series (2019 85″, 75″, 65″ and 55″ models)
Vizio
Vizio P-Series Quantum (2019 and 2018)
Vizio P-Series (2019, 2018 and 2017)
Vizio M-Series (2019, 2018 and 2017)
Vizio E-Series (2019, 2018 and 2017)
Vizio D-series (2019, 2018 and 2017)