Kamala Harris's New Book Tour Is Seen as a Soft Launch of 2020 Campaign

The 2020 presidential election is still nearly two years away, but prospective candidates are already making their intentions known.

Just days after Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren launched an exploratory committee, California Sen. Kamala Harris is releasing a memoir and embarking on a book tour that could mark her own entrance to the 2020 campaign cycle.

The book, The Truths We Hold, will be released Tuesday and provides a deeper look into Harris’s upbringing as the daughter of immigrants while outlining a policy agenda that stands in stark contrast to President Trump’s.

Harris plans to follow the book’s release with a number of media appearances, starting with ABC’s Good Morning America and The View on Tuesday, followed by an interview with Stephen Colbert later in the week. She will then make stops in Washington D.C., New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles to promote the book.

The Truths We Hold will also be accompanied by a picture book for children. Politico reports that the launch of these books will serve as an alternative to a presidential exploratory committee, and should Harris decide to run, she will simply launch the formal campaign.

For the moment, however, Harris remains tight-lipped on whether the book is preparation for a presidential run. Speaking to NPR, Harris equivocated, saying only, “I have not made up my mind….There are a number of factors, but I will keep you posted. But I am not prepared to make any announcement at the moment.”