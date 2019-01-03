Serena Williams Joins Bumble for Its New Ad Campaign Promoting Women's Empowerment

Tennis superstar Serena Williams will be the face of Bumble’s upcoming ad campaign stressing the importance of women’s empowerment. The campaign, called “The Ball is in Her Court,” will launch during this year’s Super Bowl, Reuters reports.

Bumble’s social networking company offers apps for finding dates, friendships, or business connections to its more than 47 million users worldwide. Its unique format aims to promote women’s power of choice by requiring them to make the first move when opposite genders match.

The new ad campaign will encourage women to take this philosophy to all aspects of life.

“Society has taught us as women to kind of sit back and not necessarily be the first one to speak up. We want to take that and flip the story,” Williams told Reuters. “We are letting people know we are not afraid… We no longer want to cower. We want to stand up.”

Williams has long been a vocal advocate for women. The tennis champion, who will compete for her 24th Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open later this month, helped develop the Bumble ad campaign along with a team of women, and will serve as a global adviser to the company, says Reuters.

Whitney Wolfe Herd, the founder and CEO of Bumble, said working with Williams has long been a dream of hers.

“She is one of the most inspiring women in history and a shining example of someone making the first move in all facets of her life,” said Wolfe Herd, according to AdWeek. “She is a role model, a mom, an entrepreneur and a fierce athlete. She is the epitome of strength, integrity, kindness, empowerment, and everything Bumble stands for.”

The new ad campaign will reportedly launch across multiple platforms, but Bumble has not said if this will include a television ad during the Feb. 3 Super Bowl.