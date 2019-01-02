Chipotle announced plans for a new menu of “Lifestyle Bowls” that will offer “diet-driven” options for people who want to eat healthier. The bowls will include meals for paleo, ketogenic, and Whole30 diets.

The new menu will begin on Wednesday with four new burrito bowls that will adhere to the aforementioned diets.

“These first-to-category, diet-driven menu offerings are helping those who have committed to living a healthier lifestyle by making it easy to order delicious bowls that only contain the real ingredients permitted by certain diet regimens,” Chipotle said in a statement.

The new bowls include the following:

A Whole30 Salad Bowl, made with romaine lettuce, carnitas, fajita veggies, tomato salsa, and guacamole

The Paleo Salad Bowl is a mix of romaine lettuce, barbacoa, fajita veggies, green salsa, and guacamole

The Keto Salad Bowl combines romaine lettuce, carnitas, red salsa, cheese, and guacamole

The Double Protein Bowl is made with white rice, black beans, chicken, steak, red salsa, romaine lettuce, and sour cream.

Chipotle has taken steps toward reinventing itself in recent years, following a number of public health concerns, including an E.coli outbreak across 11 states in 2015; customers reporting nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea after eating at a restaurant in Los Angeles in December 2017; and a Norovirus outbreak that same year in Virginia.

The company has tried to come back from its food safety scares and re-build confidence in consumers with a number of offerings. Chipotle announced plans for a new drive-thru, in addition to offering breakfast burritos, and queso sauce nationwide.

The chain’s new Lifestyle Bowls are another step toward restoring its image. Chipotle’s stocks jumped 40% last year.